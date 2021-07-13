Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Key Company Profiles explored in latest research | Epicor Software Corporation, GEP, Intelex Technologies, MasterControl, Oracle Corporation, Ramco Systems, SAP SE

Supplier relationship management software helps organizations to plan and manage interactions with third party goods or service providers. It also helps in maintaining a better relationship with the supplier to realize new value and reduce the risk of failure. Growing focus towards improving the output through the supply chain and increasing demand for improving the overall efficiency of operations are the significant factors that might influence the growth of supplier relationship management software market.

Advancements in technologies, growing focus towards reducing the risk of failure and improving overall efficiency are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of supplier relationship management software market. The increasing IT spending of organizations is creating lucrative business opportunities in the supplier relationship management software market. The Asia-pacific region is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading supplier relationship management software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the supplier relationship management software market.

The List of Companies

1. Ariba, Inc.

2. Determine, Inc.

3. Epicor Software Corporation

4. GEP

5. Intelex Technologies Inc.

6. MasterControl, Inc.

7. Oracle Corporation

8. Ramco Systems

9. SAP SE

10. Zycus Inc.

The global supplier relationship management software market is segmented on the basis of deployment, organization size, and industry vertical. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as small and medium enterprise and large enterprise.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global supplier relationship management software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The supplier relationship management software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting supplier relationship management software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the supplier relationship management software market in these regions.

