The global coconut milk products market accounted to US$ 812.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,775.4 Mn by 2027

The demand for the plant-based food products is increasing with the rise in health awareness. The coconut milk is dairy free alternative which is an excellent source of fiber, calcium, zinc, iron, and magnesium. It also provides benefits such as bone strengthening, cardiovascular health benefits, immune strength, weight loss, and offers allergen free properties. Thus, leaders in the Coconut Milk Products Market are also focusing more on inventing new products with added nutritive value.

Coconut milk is largely used in several food applications owing to its plant-based nature and health benefits associated with its consumption. Every part of the coconut, such as water, milk, sugar, flesh, and oil can be used in several ways. It is used in the cosmetic industry to produce natural skin care products. It is used in moisturizing lotion and face creams owing to its superior moisturizing properties. Coconut milk is also used in shampoo and conditioners, which promotes hair growth, makes it less greasy, and adds volume to hair. Currently, leading beauty brands are using coconut milk in a wide range of products from moisturizers to make-up products.

Top Key Players:- Danone S.A., Goya Foods, Inc., Gracekennedy Limited, Mccormick & Company, Inc., Nestle S.A., Pacific Foods Of Oregon, Llc, Sambu Group, THAI Agri Food Plc, Thai Coconut Public Company Limited, Celebes Coconut Corporation and Others

The coconut milk products market is bifurcated on the basis of the product type into coconut cream, coconut milk powder, and others. The coconut cream segment holds the largest share in the coconut milk products market. Coconut cream is the cream produced by coconuts which is rich in oils, medium-chain triglycerides, and carbohydrates and help in easy functioning of the brain, and are easily digestible.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global coconut milk products market owing to its wide utilization in various regional cuisines and rising demand from the food and beverage industry.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Coconut Milk Products Market Landscape Coconut Milk Products Market – Key Market Dynamics Coconut Milk Products Market – Global Market Analysis Coconut Milk Products Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Coconut Milk Products Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Coconut Milk Products Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Coconut Milk Products Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Coconut Milk Products Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

