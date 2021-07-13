The global collagen casings market accounted to US$ 1.46 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2.46 Bn by 2027

The demand for sausages has witnessed steady growth in the last few years and has exhibit marked transformations pertaining to the content and ingredient through which sausages are made. Consumers today have become more aware and concerned about the ingredients that are used in food products. The health-related risks associated with red meat, especially pork and beef, have created a shift towards healthier sausages made out of chicken and fish.

Top Key Players:- Crown National, DEVRO PLC, DEWID International Inc., Fabios SA, Fibran SA, LEM Products, Inc., Nippi Inc., Nitta Casings Inc., Shenguan Holding (Group) Limited, Viscofan SA and Others

Collagen is a naturally occurring fibrous protein that has some highly remarkable properties. High mechanical strength, fibrous nature, and safer for consumption have attributed to the rising popularity of these products to be used in various applications, including casings for sausages and meat-based products. On account of the exception physical characteristics of collagen, they have become an integral part of the sausage casings. Collagen casings are usually derived from animal hides of beef, cattle, or pigs. During the production and processing of sausages, they are subjected to the forces of high-speed machines, particularly during stuffing and linking processes. It is desirable to have casings with higher mechanical strengths to withstand such forces. Besides, the adhesion to the meat of these collagen casings is also high and quite uniquely collagen shrinks at the same rate as that of meat while heating where the moisture and fats melt. This property leads to superior diameter control of the sausage.

Collagen casings market is led by the European region in 2018, followed by North America. The dominance of Europe and North America is chiefly attributed to the enormous demand for sausages among the population. However, the sausage production industry is experiencing remarkable growth in developing nations of Asia Pacific in the current scenario. This pertains to the increasing tourism in different developing nations of the region, and the demand for meat-based snacks is mounting among the countries. The growing number of sausage manufacturers is presenting significant opportunities for the collagen casings market players to supply their products to the Asia Pacific sausage manufacturers, which is expected to drive the collagen casings market in the region. Thus, Asia Pacific collagen casings market is foreseen to soar at a prime growth rate during the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Collagen Casings Market Landscape Collagen Casings Market – Key Market Dynamics Collagen Casings Market – Global Market Analysis Collagen Casings Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Collagen Casings Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Collagen Casings Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Collagen Casings Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Collagen Casings Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

