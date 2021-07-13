The Global Commercial Uav Drones Market is Expected to Expand at a Robust Cagr of 17.8% Over the Forecast Period I.e. 2018-2027
Commercial UAV drones refer to an aircraft without a human pilot used for commercial purposes. Further, in many commercial applications small UAV drones are being used conspicuously. Moreover, the main features of commercial UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) drones are security, search and rescue, inspections, surveillance, aerial photography & video, surveying & GIS (mapping) and it also includes other salient features.
Market Size and Forecast
The global commercial UAV drones market is expected to expand at a robust CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027. Factor such as, increasing demand of commercial drone services and increase investment regarding commercial drones are anticipated to increase the growth of global commercial UAV drones market over the forecast period.
In the regional market, North America is projected to dominate the overall commercial UAV drones market during the forecast period. Factor such as, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of drones is expected to positively impact the growth of commercial UAV drones market over the forecast period. Moreover, advancement in technology is anticipated significantly for the growth of commercial UAV drones market in North America.
Market Segmentation
Our in-depth analysis has segmented global commercial UAV drones market into the following segments:
By Type
Fixed-Wing Drones
VTOL Drones
Rotary Blade Drones
Nano Drones
Hybrid Drones
Others
By Application
Precision Agriculture
Media and Entertainment
Surveying and Mapping
Personal
Inspection and Monitoring
Others
By Components
Camera
Battery
Navigation System
Controllers
Sensors
Others
By Region
Global commercial UAV drones market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Factor such as, rising venture funding for various commercial UAV drones across the globe is anticipated to intensify the growth of global commercial UAV drones market over the forecast period. Further, factor such as, rising demand for drone generated data in commercial application is expected to positively drive the growth of the global commercial UAV drones market over the upcoming years.
In addition, factors such as, security & safety concerns and various social problems such as privacy and annoyance concern is anticipated to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of the global commercial UAV drones market over the forecast period.
Apart from this, rising technological advancement and innovation in commercial drones is likely to further strengthen the growth of global commercial UAV drones market over the forecast period. Moreover, integration of artificial intelligence with commercial UAV drones is expected to robust the growth of the global commercial UAV drones market over the forecast period.
However, high cost of equipment and stringent government regulation regarding the operation of drone are some of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global commercial UAV drones market over the forecast period.
Key Players
3D Robotics
DJI
Delta Drone
Alcore Technologies
Bae Systems
AeroVironment, Inc.
Elbit Systems
Aidrones
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
