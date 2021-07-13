The Micro electro mechanical system sensors uses an innovative technology that has miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical elements that are generally used in the medical industries through micro fabrication techniques. Basic elements of MEMS system comprise of actuators, sensors and micro-electronics. The MEMS technology uses sensors mainly actuators. The traditional electro-mechanical accelerometer is replaced by new MEMS accelerometers. They convert raw sensor data from multiple sensors. The continuous development and research in this field has led to development of innovative products by medical technology companies. The introduction of Nano technology in MEMS chip such as biochips, electrophoresis and micro system has led to numerous applications for drug screening and selection. It is a micrometer scale devices that add electrical and mechanical components into one component.

Market Size and Forecast

The global micro electro mechanical system sensors market is expected to reach USD 25.9 Billion by 2027 with CAGR of 12.8% from 2018-2027. In the modern world everything is monitored digitally. Increasing demand for the various upgraded applications such as IoT and expansion of automation industry is driving the micro electro mechanical system sensors market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the market on the account of growing automobile and electronics sector. China and India are the major countries in the micro electro mechanical system market.

North America is also prominent competitor on the account of rising usage of MEMS devices in medical industry. These devices help to control the difficult diseases which cannot be diagnosed by traditional devices. In Europe countries such as UK, France and Germany are investing in R&D to produce most effective equipment which uses digital technology.

Key Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the Global micro electro mechanical systems (mems) sensors market in the following segments:

By Sensor Type:

Inertial

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Magnetometer

Combo Sensor

Pressure

Microphone

Environmental

Optical

Microbolometer

Passive Infrared Sensor (PIR) and Thermopile

By Actuator Type:

Optical

Inkjet Head

Microfluidics

Radio Frequency (RF)

Switch

Filter

Oscillator

By Application:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defense

Industrial

Healthcare

Telecom

Aerospace

By Region

Global micro electro mechanical systems (mems) sensors market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The integration of technology with sensors results in growth in global micro electro mechanical systems market. A major advancement is IoT (Internet of things) which is driving the demand for micro electro mechanical system sensors. Machine tools, vehicles, wearable, street light and wind turbines are implanted with software and sensors for connectivity. Sensors are extensively used in smart homes and smart cities which in turn garner high growth. The automation industry is also increasing the demand for the micro electro mechanical system sensors.

There is increasing application of micro electro mechanical system sensors in consumer electronics in order to make it more digital to the user. The use of smartphones incorporated with micro electro mechanical system sensors is also expected to increase the market size. One of the prominent challenges associated with micro electro mechanical system sensors is that it requires more devices for the incorporation. Furthermore, many small devices are incapable of adding sensors in them which is expected to hinder the micro electro mechanical system sensors market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Players

Analog Devices

Mcube

Measurement Specialties

Melexis

MEMSic

MiraMEMS

Murata Electronics

N-MEMS

Omron

Panasonic

QST

Bosch

Consensic

Delphi

Denso

First

Freescale

General Electric

Infineon Technologies

InvenSense