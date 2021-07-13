Traffic Management Market- Segmented By Product, Type, Application, And Region – Global Growth, Trends, And Forecast To 2025

Global traffic management market to reach USD 61.6 billion by 2025.Global traffic management market is valued approximately USD 25.4 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Hyper-urbanization in developing countries and rising need for real-time information systems across the globe is expected to drive the global traffic management market. According to technocrats in 2016, 6-7 % of the Indian vehicles has GPS based car tracking. Furthermore, by 2020 the graph is expected to rise to 70 – 80 %. Moreover, around 24.9 % of individuals of united states uses GPS in their vehicle in 2016 and it is expected to reach 27.5% by 2020. Thus, increasing demand of real- time information system in vehicles such as GPS, increasing greenhouse gas emission and several other factors are collectively driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The report on global Traffic Management market includes Solution, Hardware and Service segments. Solution segment includes Smart Signaling, Route Guidance and Optimization, Traffic Analytics and Smart Surveillance, Hardware segment is sub-segmented into Display Boards, Sensors, Surveillance Cameras and Others , Service segment is further categorized into Consulting, Deployment and Integration and Support and Maintenance and System segment includes Urban Traffic Management and Control, Adaptive Traffic Control System, Journey Time Measurement System, Predictive Traffic Modeling System, Incident Detection and Location System and Dynamic Traffic Management System.

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10077709

The regional analysis of Global Traffic Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market region for global Traffic Management market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such High adoption of solutions and traffic management control to minimize traffic congestions are promoting the growth of the market.

The leading market players mainly include-

Cisco Swarco

Siemens

IBM

Kapsch Trafficcom

LG CNS

Indra Sistemas

Cubic

Accenture

Iteris

Cellint

Metro Infrasys

GTT

Jenoptik

Flir

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:



Smart Signaling

Route Guidance and Optimization

Traffic Analytics

Smart Surveillance

o Video Management Software

o Video Analytics

By Hardware:



Display Boards

Sensors

o Vehicle Detection Sensors

o Pedestrian Presence Sensors

o Speed Sensors

o Surveillance Cameras

o Others

By Service:



Consulting

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

By System:



Urban Traffic Management and Control

Adaptive Traffic Control System

Journey Time Measurement System

Predictive Traffic Modeling System

Incident Detection and Location System

Dynamic Traffic Management System

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Traffic Management Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

