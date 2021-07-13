Trailer Terminal Tractor Market Projected to Register 4.5% CAGR to 2026 – CAPACITY TRUCKS, Hoist Liftruck Mfg., LLC, AB Volvo, AUTOCAR, LLC., Konecranes, CVS FERRARI S.P.A., CARGOTEC (Kalmar), MAFI Transport Systems,

According to Publisher, the Global Trailer Terminal Tractor Market is accounted for $475.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $705.4 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.5%. Development of the electric terminal tractor is a factor favoring market growth. However, Lack of synchronization is one of the key restraints for the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing use of trailer terminal tractor in the metal industry provide opportunities for the market.

CAPACITY TRUCKS, Hoist Liftruck Mfg., LLC, AB Volvo, AUTOCAR, LLC., Konecranes, CVS FERRARI S.P.A., CARGOTEC (Kalmar), MAFI Transport Systems GmbH, Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, TICO Tractors, BYD Company Limited, Orange EV, TERBERG SPECIAL VEHICLES and Mol CY nv.

A Trailer Terminal Tractor is a semi-tractor intended to move semi trailers within a cargo yard, warehouse facility, or intermodal facility, much like a switcher locomotive is used to position railcars. They are mostly used at seaports for material handling, such as loading and unloading of materials.

Based on the technology, the autonomous segment has witnessed significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of technology and automation in order to reduce human error and boost work efficiency. By geography, North America has the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the presence of a prominent logistics industry in this region.

Technologies Covered:

– Semi-autonomous

– Autonomous

– Manual

Axles Covered:

– Multi-Axle

– Single Axle

Fuels Covered:

– Hybrid Electrical Vehicle (HEV)

– Diesel/Gasoline

– Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Tonnages Covered:

– Above 100 Tons

– Between 50-100 Tons

– Below 50 Tons s

End Users Covered:

– Industry

– Port

– Distribution and Logistics Centers

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

