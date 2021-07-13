United States Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Report 2017
In this report, the United States Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Report 2017 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Report 2017 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
In this report, the United States Phase Change Material (PCM) market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Phase Change Material (PCM) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).
United States Phase Change Material (PCM) market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Phase Change Material (PCM) sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Honeywell Electronic Materials
Laird
Sasol
Croda International
Entropy Solutions
Microtek Laboratories
Pluss Technologies
Phase Change Energy Solutions
Rubitherm Technologies
Phase Change Materials Products
Outlast Technologies
Henkel AG & Company
Advansa
AI Technology
Climator Sweden
Cold Chain Technologies
CoolComposites
Cryopak Industries
Datum Phase Change
Dow Corning Corporation
Global E-Systems Europe
Insolcorp
Iolitec Ionic Liquids Technologies
Salca
Teappcm
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Inorganic
Organic
Bio-Based
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Building & Construction
HVAC
Cold Chain & Packaging
TES
Refrigeration & Equipment
Electronics
Textiles
Others
