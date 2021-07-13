Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market 2024 Business Development Technology and Growth Analysis – Raytheon , Pulse Secure , Avast Software , Trend Micro , Prescient Solutions , Sierraware

Virtual mobile infrastructure is a mobile centric technology developed to run on mobile operating systems (OS) or a virtual machine which is located on a remote server. Virtual mobile infrastructure offers a delivery platform and is capable of running mobile applications without the requirement of any application or OS across all mobile devices. Virtual mobile infrastructure empowers enterprises to host their mobile applications on servers and deliver personalized remote access from any device. In addition, virtual mobile infrastructure also protects mobile data and monitors user activities. This delivery platform also helps enterprises to control data efficiently and effectively.

This enables enterprises to attain secure and managed access to control enterprise resources via bring-your-own-device (BYOD) or uncontrolled commercial devices. Moreover, virtual mobile infrastructure allows enterprises to deliver streamlined and centralized mobile application management. It also helps to enhance employee productivity as well as provides easy access to the employees from their personal devices. Virtual mobile infrastructure allows businesses to eliminate complex cloud orchestration systems with the help of its high density architecture. Furthermore, virtual mobile infrastructure provides functionalities such as app network usage, app filtering and compliance reporting tools which helps to enhance the business operations. Furthermore, virtual mobile infrastructure also offers features such as mobile device management, application wrapping and application virtualization.

Major Key Players of the Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market are:

Raytheon , Pulse Secure , Avast Software , Trend Micro , Prescient Solutions , Sierraware , Nubo , Fortinet , Intelligent Waves , Genymobile

The increasing demand for protection, monitoring and controlling access to mobile apps and cost efficiency in development of mobile application among small & medium enterprises (SME’s) and large enterprises is driving the demand for virtual mobile infrastructure market. In addition, a significant adoption of BYOD among the enterprises across the world is expected to drive the demand for virtual mobile infrastructure market during the forecast period. In addition, benefits such as prevention of data loss, reduced app development cost, lower operating expenses, compliance and encryption among others associated with virtual mobile infrastructure are expected to contribute in the growth of the market. Virtual mobile infrastructure helps to reduce hardware and operating costs by deployment of high density virtual mobile infrastructure.

Major Types of Virtual Mobile Infrastructure covered are:

Cloud

On-premises

Major Applications of Virtual Mobile Infrastructure covered are:

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Government

Others

In the end, Virtual Mobile Infrastructure industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

