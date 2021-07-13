Virtual Payment Terminal Market Growth Rate, Demands, Future Scenario and Key Vendors: NCR Corporation, Squirrel Systems, Fujian Newland Payment Technology, Cisco Systems, NEC Corporation, Ingenico Group

Global Virtual Payment Terminal Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Virtual Payment Terminal market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

With the recent trend of going ‘cashless’, there has been a subsequent rise in the adoption cashless digitalized payment systems. Small businesses, in particular, will serve as a vital growth platform for virtual (POS) payment terminals. This is mainly because they refrain from investing in complex hardware and systems, making virtual terminals an indispensable resource for accepting online payments. Virtual terminals have gained their very own eminence with advancements in mobile applications, and the mounting need to enhance merchant and consumer interactions. Businesses are focusing on adapting to the new digital consumer behavior by replacing traditional payment systems with virtual payment (POS) terminals.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: NCR Corporation, Squirrel Systems, Fujian Newland Payment Technology, Cisco Systems, NEC Corporation, Ingenico Group, Samsung Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology, PAX Technology, Toshiba Corporation, VeriFone System

This study considers the Virtual Payment Terminal value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Software Platforms

Professional Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Retail

Warehouses

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Entertainment

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Virtual Payment Terminal market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Virtual Payment Terminal market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Virtual Payment Terminal players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Virtual Payment Terminal with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Virtual Payment Terminal submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Virtual Payment Terminal Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Virtual Payment Terminal by Players

4 Virtual Payment Terminal by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Virtual Payment Terminal Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 NCR Corporation

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Virtual Payment Terminal Product Offered

11.1.3 NCR Corporation Virtual Payment Terminal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 NCR Corporation News

11.2 Squirrel Systems

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Virtual Payment Terminal Product Offered

11.2.3 Squirrel Systems Virtual Payment Terminal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Squirrel Systems News

11.3 Fujian Newland Payment Technology

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Virtual Payment Terminal Product Offered

11.3.3 Fujian Newland Payment Technology Virtual Payment Terminal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Fujian Newland Payment Technology News

11.4 Cisco Systems

