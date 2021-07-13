Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Expected to reach $56.87 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% – Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Foster Wheeler

Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market is valued at $31.9 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $56.87 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2016 to 2023. Rise in power consumption owing to rapid industrialization is the key factor driving the waste-to-energy technologies market growth. Furthermore, increasing focus to derive energy through renewable sources is expected to drive the waste to energy market growth. On the other side, high cost associated with plant infrastructure and installation of expensive components may threat industry growth.

By technology, thermal waste to energy market occupied vast market share for the forecasting period contributing relatively a simple process coupled with ease of operations. However, biological technology may expect highest growing market during the forecast period due to awareness of environment emissions.

Some of the key players in the market include Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, Foster Wheeler, Green Conversion Systems LLC, Keppel Segher, Xcel Energy Inc, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, Red Lion Bio-Energy, Veolia Environment SA, Wheelabrator Technologies Inc, Jansen Combustion & Boiler Technologies, Velocys, Suez Environment Company SA, Kompo Gas Axpo AG , Covanta Energy Corporation.

Technologies Covered:

-Thermal Technology

-Incineration

-Pyrolosis and Thermal Gasification

-Plasma-Arc Gasification

-Physical Technology

-Biological Technology

-Methane Capture

-Biogas Plants

-Fermentation

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market, By Technologies

6 Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market, By Geography

7 Key Developments

8 Company Profiling

