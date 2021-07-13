Wi-Fi Chipset Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast to 2019-2023

The Wi-Fi chipset Market is growing rapidly over 4% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 20 billion by the end of forecast period 2019-2022. According to an Market Research Future report titled, “ Wi-Fi Chipset Market by Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2022,” the global industrial and commercial Wi-Fi Chipset Market was valued at $20 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2022.

Market Highlights

In this rapidly changing environment, demand of high-tech electronic products, integration of Wi-Fi into homes and enterprises is ever increasing. In Wi-Fi chipset market innovation is a key driver. Internet of things (IoT) is considered as a major component with respect to Wi-Fi chipset market.

The study indicates that proliferation of Wi-Fi-enabled mobile devices, smart houses, smart city initiatives are the key factors driving the Wi-Fi chipset market. The technology advancement in communications protocol and launch of new frequency bands in emerging countries, technological advancements in microelectronics are the driving factors for the Wi-Fi chipset market. The high costs in embedding the Wi-Fi chipsets into new products would result in complex structure which would be a restraining factor for Wi-Fi chipset market.

The recent news tells us that Qualcomm’s new 205 chipset will bring Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, LTE to feature phones. Qualcomm has realized a potential that can be tapped in phones using power chipsets.

Key Players

The key players in the global Wi-Fi chipset market include Atmel Corporation (USA), Broadcom Corporation (USA), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (USA), Intel Corporation (USA), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Bermuda), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Peraso Technologies Inc. (Canada), Quantenna Communications Inc. (USA), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Texas Instruments Incorporated. (USA), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (USA), and Quantenna Communications Inc. (USA).

Segmenatation

The global Wi-Fi Chipset Market can be segmented on the basis of application, band, end user, and lastly, region. The application-based segmentation segments this market into automation applications, media & entertainment applications, mobile device applications, and others. Based on the band, the market has been segmented into a single band, dual band, and tri-band. Regarding the end user, the market has been segmented into automotive, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, manufacturing, retail, and others.

The regional segmentation of the global Wi-Fi chipset market segments the market into the regional markets known as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (RoW). There are expectations about the significant growth of the Asia Pacific market during the forecast period. The factors leading to market growth in this region Include developments in the wireless communication sector, growing digitization, growing economic development, the growth of the consumer electronics manufacturing industry, and increasing penetration of high-tech devices. The crucial country-specific markets in this region are China, India, and Japan.

Regional Analysis

In North America, the market can be strong due to technological advancement, strong IT industry and, the presence of many key market players in this region. The country-specific highlight markets in this region are the USA and Canada.

During the forecast period, Europe market is expected to grow due to the reasons the same as North America. In this region, the main country-specific markets are Germany, France, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe.

The RoW segment covers the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America. In the MEA region, the market is limited due to poor countries, lack of infrastructure, lack of awareness, lack of advanced facilities, lack of skilled professionals, and lack of education. The Latin America market is small because the availability of advanced technology is limited in this region. Argentina and Brazil are two strong economies that have the potential to rise as lucrative markets in the future.

Market Research Analysis:

Market Research Future Analysis shows that government is taking initiatives, for smart-city developments which in result drives the Wi-Fi chipset market. The study indicates a rising popularity of smart phones, tablets and laptops resulting in demand of high data speeds ultimately increase the demand for Wi-Fi chipsets.

Regional analysis for Wi-Fi chipset market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region would evolve as a leader in Wi-Fi chipset market. The study indicates large investments and technological advancements by Asia-Pacific countries towards consumer electronics industry is responsible for the rapid growth in Wi-Fi chipset market by the forecast period.

