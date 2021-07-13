Wireless Mesh Network Market to 2023: Top 10 Companies, Trends, Growth Factors and Global Industry Overlook during Forecast Period

Market Highlights

The global wireless mesh network market is eyeing for a worth of USD 12,130 million during the forecast period (2018-2026). Market Research Future (MRFR) further asserts that the wireless mesh network market can expect an admirable CAGR of 15.13% over the same period. The wireless mesh network provides a better communication platform and is often hassle-free. It is better than Wi-Fi as its multiple access points ensure constant flow, unlike the failure of a router in wi-fi which stops the momentum altogether. At the same time, this system is cost-effective. Among the many factors, enterprises that harp on smooth communication are going to trigger the growth for the wireless mesh network market. Along with it, an intelligent transportation system can impact the market substantially. Real-time data for a better traffic system is mech-cherished in the segment and there, wireless mesh network scores high.

However, hazards related to throughput can cause traffic which can deter the growth rate of the wireless mesh network market during the forecast period. But system upgradation can smoothen tasks by integrating algorithms and better network analysis.

Segmentation:

The global wireless mesh network market can be segmented by component, radio frequency, mesh design, application, and end-user.

Component-wise, the wireless mesh network market includes mesh platforms, services, and physical appliances. Services segment is dominating both in terms of valuation which is USD 976.1 million as of 2018 and fastest CAGR of 16.05% during the forecast period. Services can be sub-segmented into network analytics, network planning, network security, deployment & provisioning, network optimization, network consulting, and support & maintenance.

On the basis of radio frequency, the wireless mesh network market comprises 5 GHz band, 4.9 GHz band, 2.4 GHz band, and sub 1 GHz band. 2.4 GHz has the maximum hold over the market. However, the 4.9GHz segment can show the fastest CAGR of 16.60% during the forecast period.

Based on mesh design, the wireless mesh network market includes ad-hoc mesh and infrastructure wireless mesh. Infrastructure wireless mesh segment has the maximum value at present of USD 2,179.5 million. But ad-hoc mesh is expecting the highest CAGR of 16.29% during the forecast period.

Application-based segmentation of the wireless mesh network market encompasses disaster management & public safety, border security, smart building & home automation, smart mobility, telecommunication, video streaming & surveillance, smart manufacturing, and others. Disaster management & public safety has the reins of the market, and its valuation in 2018 is USD 667.3 million. Meanwhile, smart building & home automation has the potential to register 16.70% CAGR during the forecast period which would be the highest among the peers.

Based on end-user, the wireless mesh network market includes education, government, transportation & logistics, mining, hospitality, healthcare, smart cities & smart warehouses, oil & gas, and others. Government sectors valuation is the maximum, and it is USD 664.1 million. The segment is also growing with the fastest CAGR of 17.02% over the review period.

Regional Analysis:

Based on regions, the wireless mesh network market encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

As per the market valuation of 2018, North America is reigning supreme with a market valuation of USD 1,211.1 million. The credit goes to robust infrastructure and the presence of several market titans in the region.

However, the APAC market is expected to rise with the fastest CAGR of 17.38% over the review period and can topple Europe by 2026 from its second position. Emerging economies are to integrate the wireless mesh network system more which can provide the market with much traction.

Key Players:

Prominent players included in the report on the wireless mesh network market are Wirepass (Finland), Rajant Corporation (the U.S.), P2 Wireless Technologies (Hong Kong), Qualcomm (the U.S.), Synapse Wireless (the U.S.), Strix Systems (the U.S.), Ruckus Wireless (the U.S.), Unicom Systems (the U.S.), BelAir Networks, Inc. (Canada),Hewlett Packard Enterprises (the U.S.), Cambium Networks (the U.S.), Cisco Systems (the U.S.), Qorvo (the U.S.), Tropos Networks (the U.S.), ZIH Corp (the U.S.), Fluidmesh Network LLC (the U.S.), and General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. (the U.S.).

Partnerships are expected to be more common over the forecast period. In July 2018, Rajant Corporation formed a strategic partnership with Wabtec Corporation to support railway industry across the globe.

In June 2018, Wirepass teamed up with Fujitsu Components to develop advanced IoT solutions for the latter’s latest hardware.

