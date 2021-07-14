Acrylic Acid Market Expected to reach $34817.86 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% – BASF SE, The Dow Chemical, Bayer AG, Evonik Industries, Arkema

Acrylic Acid market is accounted for $14956.48 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $34817.86 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8%. Growing demand in emerging markets, increasing demand from end user industries and rising demand for high strength materials are factors fuelling the market growth. However, volatile prices of the raw materials and stringent government regulations are hindering the market growth. Moreover, demand for Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) resins in different industries provides ample opportunities for market growth.

Acrylic acid is an organic compound having tart or acrid smell. The glacial acrylic acid (GAA) is a clear, colorless liquid with a pungent odor. Properties of it includes adaptable to low temperature, acidic odour easily miscible with water, colorless liquid, good weather ability, alcohols, ethers, and chloroform. It is formed from propylene which is a byproduct of ethylene and gasoline production. It is miscible with water, alcohols and ethers.

Based on end user, personal care segment is projected to grow at a steady rate due to increasing demand for super absorbent polymers. Personal care products such as diapers and adult incontinence products are increasingly using super absorbent polymers. By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated held largest market share due to rising derivatives consumption in surfactants, coatings, personal care products and adhesives. In addition, North America is expected to have considerable market share owing to increasing demand in end user industries and growing geriatric population in the U.S. and Canada.

Some of the key players in the Acrylic Acid market include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co., Bayer AG, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema, Formosa Plastics Co., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Wanhua Chemical Group, Rohm and Haas, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, SDP Global Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Momentive, Sinopec Group, Idemitsu Petrochemical, Procter & Gamble Co., Sibur, Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. and American Acryl.

Derivatives Covered:

-Acrylic Polymers

-Acrylic Esters

-Other Derivatives

End Users Covered:

-Plastic Additives Industry

-Diapers

-Surfactants & Flocculants

-Surface Coatings Industry

-Water Treatment

-Adhesives & Sealants Industry

-Textiles

-Organic Chemicals

-Water Filtration

-Personal Care Products

-Detergents

-Superabsorbent Polymer (SAP)

-Other End Users

-Pharmaceuticals

-Biodegradable Polymers

-Food and Beverages

-Chemical

-Other End Users

Applications Covered:

-Baked Products

-Dairy Products

-Savoury Flavours

-Pickled Vegetables

-Salad Dressing

-Meat Poultry and Fish

