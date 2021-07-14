Agriculture Market is Booming Massively by 2022 with Top Players Cargill, JBS S.A., Tyson Foods

The agriculture market consists of sales of animal and crop produce and other support services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce animal produce, crops and rural activities. Agriculture involves the cultivation of plants, and animal and bird rearing for food, fabrics, fibres, bio-fuel, medicinal and other products used to sustain and enhance human life. This market also includes horticulture and aquaculture. This market excludes proceeds from captive (internal) consumption of the agriculture and forest produce for further processing.

Agriculture Global Market Forecast To 2022 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global agriculture market.

Scope

Markets Covered: Animal Produce, Crop Production, Rural Activities Milk, Honey, Meat, Wool, Egg, Skin And Hide, Live Animals, Other Animal Produce Grain Farming, Oilseed Farming, Fruit And Nut Farming, Vegetable Farming, General Crop Farming, Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers , Fishing, Hunting And Trapping, Forestry And Logging, Agriculture And Forestry Support Activities

Companies Mentioned: Cargill, JBS S.A., Tyson Foods

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees, Livestock Population, Arable land

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, agriculture indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global agriculture market, accounting for 54% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 11% of the global agriculture market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region accounting for 4% of the market.

Shortage of labor and increasing demand for advanced agriculture tools in many countries is driving the demand for agriculture robots or agribots. Agribots are used in farmlands for pruning, weeding and spraying pesticides and herbicides. They are connected to tractors for spraying water, seeds, pesticides, nutrients and harvesting. For instance, Energid Citrus Picking Robot System picks an orange every two seconds from a tree, thus enhancing productivity and thereby limiting the need for agricultural labor

