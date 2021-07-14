Application Release Automation Market Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth Says Attunity, CA Technologies, Clarive, CloudBees, Datical, Flexagon, Micro Focus International, Plutora, Red Hat, XebiaLabs

The Insight Partners recently presented Global Application Release Automation Market study with detailed review, portraying about the Product/Industry Scope and expounds market outlook and status to 2027.

The application release automation refers to the consistent and auditable process of application packaging and deployment or its update from development to production. Application release automation provides a model-based approach to perform critical automation tasks. It significantly reduces configuration errors and downtime, besides eliminating the need for building and maintaining custom scripts for deployment.

The application release automation market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as shifting focus towards improving release processes and development speed. Furthermore, a large number of applications running in the dynamic IT environment are likely to fuel market growth. However, a high dependency on the legacy process may be a significant factor in restraining market growth. Nonetheless, cloud-based platforms and advancements in the field of artificial intelligence are expected to offer substantial growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Attunity

CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.)

Clarive, Inc.

CloudBees, Inc.

Datical, Inc.

Flexagon LLC.

Micro Focus International plc

Plutora, Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

XebiaLabs, Inc.

The global application release automation market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, enterprise size and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented as tool and services. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premises. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecommunications, healthcare, media & entertainment, retail and consumer goods and others.

