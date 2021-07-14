Augmented Analytics Market Detail Study focusing on Key Players like Tibco Software, Thoughtspot, Tableau Software, Sap, Salesforce, Information Builders, Microstrategy, Qlik, SAS, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle

Global Augmented Analytics Market is accounted for $4.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $52.41 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 32.7%. Factors such as an increase in the advancements of cloud-based technologies rise in need to democratize the analytics and increase productivity are driving the market growth. However, the security concerns related to critical data among different end-users are hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, high adoptions of augmented analytics solutions among small and medium-sized enterprises are considered as the growth opportunity for the market.

Augmented analytics automates the data insights by utilizing machine learning and natural language generation for automating data preparation, data discovery, and insight sharing. It embeds artificial intelligence in business intelligence tools to make the analytics work easier for citizen data scientists and other business users. It helps expert data scientists in focusing on specialized problems, provide most relevant actionable insights to decision-makers, and reduce the time spent on exploring data.

Based on the deployment mode, cloud segment has a lucrative market share during the forecast period. As the cloud-based augmented analytics solutions provide flexibility to organizations for adjusting to the dynamic business environment. Scalability and cost-effectiveness are the major advantages of adopting cloud-based augmented analytics solutions. By geography, North America region is driven by owing to the early adoption and innovative initiatives for advanced analytics solutions and practices, such as Natural Language Processing (NLP), ML, and smart data preparation and discovery.

Some of the key players in Augmented Analytics market include Tibco Software, Thoughtspot, Tableau Software, Sap, Salesforce, Information Builders, Microstrategy, Qlik, SAS, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Domo, Sisense, and Yellowfin.

Deployment Modes Covered:

– Cloud

– On-Premise

– Hybrid

Organization Sizes Covered:

– Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

Business Functions Covered:

– Finance

– Information Technology

– Operations

– Sales & Marketing

– Other Business Functions

Components Covered:

– Services

– Software

End Users Covered:

– Government & Defense

– IT & Telecommunication

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

– Health Care & Life Sciences

– Manufacturing

– Media and Entertainment

– Energy and Utilities

– Transportation and Logistics

– Retail & Consumer Goods

Regions Covered:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-South America

-Middle East & Africa

