Biopsy Devices Market by Device Type (Breast, Gastrointestinal, Soft tissue, Bronchial, Gynaecological, Robotic, Brushes, Punches, Curettes) and Imaging Technology (CT scan, Stereotactic-guided biopsy, Ultrasound-guided biopsy, MRI-guided biopsy) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022

Biopsy is the surgical removal of tissue from an organ to determine the presence or extent of a disease, mostly cancerous and inflammatory conditions. This diagnostic procedure is generally performed by surgeons, radiologists, and interventional cardiologists, to confirm the presence of cancerous tissue. Biopsy procedures can be performed for almost any organ with the help of a specific biopsy device. Conventional biopsy devices can be complemented with advanced imaging technologies such as MRI-guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy, ultrasound-guided biopsy, CT scan, and others to perform a biopsy procedure with accuracy and minimal invasiveness. These integrated procedures are important to perform biopsies in critical areas of the body such as the lungs, liver, and kidney.

Increasing incidences of cancer such as breast, prostate, & lung, and rapid technological advancements have been stimulating the growth of the biopsy devices market. Moreover, increase in awareness for the diagnosis of chronic diseases such as breast cancer and lung cancer is also increasing the demand for integrated biopsy technologies such as MRI-guided biopsy.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

C.R. Bard, Inc., Leica Biosystems, Hologic, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Ethicon EndoSurgery Inc., Fujifilm Medical Systems, Veran Medical Technologies, Boston Scientific Corporation, MDxHealth, Mauna Kea Technologies, Cook Medical, Inc., Medtronic, Argon Medical Devices, Inc, Intact Medical Corp., and others.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Biopsy Devices Market Size

2.2 Biopsy Devices Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Biopsy Devices Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Biopsy Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Biopsy Devices Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Biopsy Devices Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Biopsy Devices Sales by Product

4.2 Global Biopsy Devices Revenue by Product

4.3 Biopsy Devices Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Biopsy Devices Breakdown Data by End User

