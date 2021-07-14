Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain market expected to witness high growth during the forecast period

Blockchain, coupled with IoT, is remodeling the food production industry. The blockchain helps to make farming a sustainable practice by optimizing farming resources including water, labor, and fertilizer using a simplified approach.

Increasing demand for supply chain transparency across the globe driving the need for blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market. Furthermore, rising cases of food fraud are also projected to influence the blockchain in agriculture and the food supply chain market.

Moreover, growing concerns toward food wastage worldwide is also expected to have a robust impact on the blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market. Increase in the adoption of blockchain technology within the food supply chain is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The “Global Blockchain in the Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market with detailed market segmentation by Stakeholder, Provider, Application, Organization Size, and geography.

The global blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market is segmented on the basis of stakeholder, provider, application and organization size. Based on stakeholder, the market is segmented into growers, food manufacturers/processors, and retailers.

On the basis of the provider, the market is segmented into application and solution provider, middleware provider, and infrastructure and protocol provider. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into product traceability tracking and visibility, payment and settlement, smart contract and governance risk and compliance management.

On the basis of the organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market based on various segments.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market in these regions.

