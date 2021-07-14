Cardiac Biomarkers Market Outlook 2025 – Rising Demand, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key 2025

Global cardiac biomarkers market is valued at approximately USD 1,241 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.9 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases cost effective device, non-invasive method, accuracy in prediction, helpful in clinical trials, multi-application, increasing point of care application along with the technological advancements using cardiac biomarkers are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of cardiac biomarkers globally.

Global cardiac biomarker market is majorly driven by rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Cardiovascular diseases such as circulatory diseases, heart attacks and strokes are the leading cause for the premature death across the world. Cardiovascular diseases are caused by rising stress level and work pressure, harmful use of alcohol, unhealthy diet, obesity, tobacco use, and physical inactivity and it is most popular in aging population. Thus, cardiovascular diseases are the major cause of death across the globe. According the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015 around 17.7million people died from cardiovascular diseases, signifying 31 % of global deaths, out of these 7.4million died due to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million died due to stroke across the world. As a result, the demand & adoption of cardiac biomarker would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. Key market challenge for the global cardiac biomarker market is approval clinical validity and utility of biomarkers- based tests. However, to overcome this challenge the market also has various opportunities such as point of care testing using cardiac biomarkers, future developments in novel cardiac biomarkers and demand of personalized medicine.

On the basis of segmentation, the cardiac biomarkers market is segmented into type, application and location of testing. The type segment of global Cardiac Biomarkers market is classified into creatine Kinase (CK-MB), Troponins (T.I), myoglobin, Natriuretic Peptides (BNP & NT-PROBNP), ischemia modified albumin, others. Based on application segment the global cardiac biomarkers market is classified into myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, Atherosclerosis, other applications of which myocardial infarction holds the highest share in the global cardiac biomarkers market due to high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The location of testing segment includes point of care testing and laboratory testing of which point of care accounts for the fastest growing segment due to clinicians and doctors mainly use point of care cardiac testing for quick testing and monitoring patients who are having chest pain.

The regional analysis of cardiac biomarkers market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America have occupied major share in the global cardiac biomarkers market. The major reasons for the dominance of North America are high CVD prevalence rates, high demand for cardiac testing and rising awareness towards cardiac diagnostics solutions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to rising affordability for the advanced cardiac treatments, modernization in the countries and increasing disposable income.

The leading market players include-

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories,

Siemens Healthcare,

Alere Inc.,

Becton, Dickinson and Company,

Bio-Rad Laboratories,

BioMerieux,

Randox laboratories,

Beckman Coulter

Thermo Fisher Scientific

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Myocardial muscle Creatine Kinase (CK-MB)

Myoglobin

Troponins (T and I)

Ischemia Modified Albumin (IMA)

Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP

Others

By Application:

Congestive Heart Failure

Myocardial Infarction

Atherosclerosis

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Others

By Location of testing:

Laboratory testing

Point of care testing

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

o Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

