Care Management Solutions Market Exploring Future Growth 2017-2026 and Key Players – IBM Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Care management solutions market is expected to witness rapid growth due to the rising geriatric population and burden of chronic diseases, implementation of initiatives to shift the burden of risk from healthcare payers to providers, care management solutions offer a means to reduce healthcare costs and government initiatives to promote patient-centric care.

The market is expected to witness growth owing to the care management centralized approach and integrated care for patients, which further improves quality of life by inhibiting complications with early intervention of care. This results in a decline in healthcare costs and lowers the burden on health care payers and providers. Hence these factors are expected to propel the growth of the care management solutions market, globally.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

IBM Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Exlservice Holdings, Casenet, Health Catalyst, Salesforce.Com, Pegasystems Epic Systems, Medecision, Zeomega Inc and I2i Population Health.

Get sample copy of “Care Management Solutions Market” at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012511021/sample

Care Management Solutions market is accounted for $7.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $34.8 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.43%. Government initiatives and regulations promoting patient-centric care and increasing geriatric population are driving the market. However, huge investments and lack of skilled professionals are hampering the market growth.

Care management solutions are used by payer, government bodies, providers and employer groups. Care management solutions are web-based integrated healthcare solutions that provide quality care to patients with the use of products and services in a cost-effective manner at a reduced risk.

Delivery Modes Covered:

– Cloud-Based Solutions

– On-Premise Solutions

– Web-based

Components Covered:

– Services

– Software

Applications Covered:

– Case Management

– Utilization Management

– Chronic Care Management

– Disease Management

End Users Covered

– Payers

– Providers

– Other End Users

Amongst application, disease management is the highest growth in this segment can be attributed to the ability of these solutions to reduce the cost of care with the help of protocol management and prevent episodes of ill health through comprehensive health management. By geography, North America can be attributed to the rising adoption of Care Management Solutions by healthcare providers and payers to meet the healthcare goals of better-quality care and lower healthcare costs. Also, several major global players are based in the US, owing to which the US has become a center for innovation.

Have any query? Inquire about report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012511021/buying

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Care Management Solutions Market Size

2.2 Care Management Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Care Management Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Care Management Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Care Management Solutions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Care Management Solutions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Care Management Solutions Sales by Product

4.2 Global Care Management Solutions Revenue by Product

4.3 Care Management Solutions Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Care Management Solutions Breakdown Data by End User

Get Complete Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012511021/buy/4150

In the last section of the report, the global Care Management Solutions market additionally provides a detailed survey of the key competitors and the leading players in the market, based on the various objectives of an organization such as overview, profiling, product portfolio, the quantity of production, upstream raw material, downstream demand analysis, and the financial status of the organization. These key players have adopted the regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, partnerships, and collaborations as their key strategies to enhance their infiltration in the Global Care Management Solutions Market.

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]