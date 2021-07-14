Cognitive Services Market 2026: Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities

Global Cognitive Services Market is accounted for $2.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $40.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 38.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as growing use of cognitive services across different industries and increasing demand for intelligent APIs to build smarter applications are some key factors propelling the market growth.

The objective of Cognitive Services is to democratize AI by packaging it into distinct components that are simple for developers to use in their own apps. Web and Universal Windows Platform developers can consume these algorithms through standard REST calls over the Internet to the Cognitive Services APIs.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016222

By Deployment Mode, Cloud segment held considerable market share during predicted period. They are flexible and easily available for enterprises to installing the necessary software and are leveraged remotely by enterprises. Cognitive service providers are focusing on the expansion of robust cloud-based solutions for their users, as many organizations have started adopting the cloud model.

Some of the key players profiled in the cognitive services market include IBM, Apple, AWS, Baidu, Cognitivescale, Expert System, Folio3 Software, Fusion Informatics, Google, Inbenta, Ipsoft, Microsoft, Nokia, Nuance Communications, Qualcomm Technologies, SAS, Softweb Solutions, TCS and Verbio Technologies.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/SMRC00016222

Applications Covered:

-Diagnosis and Treatment System

-Marketing Analysis

-Predictive Maintenance

-Quality Management Investigation and Recommendation

-Safety and Security Management

-Supply Chain Management

-Other Applications

Deployment Modes Covered:

-On-Premises

-Cloud

Organisation Sizes Covered:

-Large Enterprises

-Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Service Types Covered:

-Cloud and Web-Based Application Programming Interface

-Cognitive Risk Intelligence

-Communication Monitoring

-Consulting and Advisory

-Data Integration and Cognitive Automation

-Data Transformation

-Knowledge Management

-Training and Support

-Other Service Types

End User Covered:

-Manufacturing

-Government and Education

-Healthcare

-IT and Telecommunication

-Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

-Retail

-Other End Users

Technologies Covered:

-Natural Language Processing

-Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Purchase Complete Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016222

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.