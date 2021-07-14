Cold Chain Market 2019: Insights of the Industry & Rising Demand by Top Companies Like AGRO Merchants Group,Americold Logistics LLC,Burris Logistics,Emergent Cold

The Cold Chain market report provides a comprehensive analysis with qualitative and quantitative insights of the market by various segment types at global, regional and country level. The report identifies and analyze the growing trends along with major driving factor such as increasing digitization rate, high demands from end-users’ industries, challenges and opportunities within the Cold Chain market. The report will also consist of exhaustive profiling in terms of their business overview, key financial facts, products and services, SWOT analysis and recent development of key players operating in the market.

The cold chain is a temperature controlled supply chain perishable goods from the point of manufacture to the point of use. Cold chain forms an essential part in the food and beverage industry since it deals with transportation, storage, and distribution of frozen food. It includes equipment as well as the operations needed to maintain the food at correct temperatures to avoid spoilage. Foods are mostly perishable and are affected by the changes in temperature. Moderate to high moisture leads to the growth of microbes and enzymatic reaction which may result in spoilage of food and render it unfit for consumption. This arises the need for low-temperature storage of food preservation. Cold chain mechanism increases the shelf life of the product and also prevents any changes in the sensory quality and keeps food fresh.

Leading Cold Chain Market Players: AGRO Merchants Group,Americold Logistics LLC,Burris Logistics,Emergent Cold,Interstate Cold Storage, Inc.,Kloosterboer,Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC,Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.,Preferred Freezer Services,VersaCold Logistics Services

Get Sample copy of this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004442/

The global cold chain market is segmented on the basis of type, temperature, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as storage, transportation, and monitoring components. The market by monitoring components is further classified into hardware and software. On the basis of the temperature, the market is segmented as frozen and chilled. The market on the basis of the application, is classified as dairy products, pharmaceuticals, bakery & confectionary, processed food, fish, meat, & seafood, fruits & vegetables, fruit pulp & concentrates, and others.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Cold Chain Market Landscape

4 Key Industry Dynamics

5 Market Analysis- Global

6 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Deployment Model

7 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 –Type

8 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027– Organization Size

9 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

10 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Cold Chain Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cold chain market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cold chain market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Purchase This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004442/

Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Cold Chain Market Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Cold Chain Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/