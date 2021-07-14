Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2022

The report on “Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a physiological condition that has an adverse impact on the pumping efficiency of the cardiac muscles. It characterizes the accumulation of fluid around the heart leading to inefficient pumping. The onset of CHF is marked by the failure of the ventricles to pump sufficient volume of blood to the body organs. This eventually leads to deposition of fluid in the lungs, abdomen, liver, and lower body. CHF is treated by a number of devices that maintain heart rhythm, such as pacemakers, cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), and ventricular assist devices (VADs).

The world CHF treatment devices market was evaluated at $10,127.2 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $14,823.3 million by 2022, with a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the constantly changing lifestyle habits (such as unhealthy dietary habits, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, obesity, and lack of physical activity) which make individuals more susceptible to arrhythmia and heart failure.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Abiomed, Inc., Berlin Heart GmbH, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, HeartWare International, Inc., Jarvik Heart, Inc., LivaNova PLC, Medtronic plc, ReliantHeart Inc., and St. Jude Medical, Inc.

The "Global Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market" is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Cogeneration Equipment market based on various segments.

The report analyzes factors affecting Cogeneration Equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Cogeneration Equipment market in these regions.

