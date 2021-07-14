Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Insight 2019: Industry Overview, Competitive Players & Forecast 2027

The report on Cosmetic Antioxidants Market 2019 is one of the fastest developing element in Global Market. The Cosmetic Antioxidants Market has observed continuous development in the past decade and is predictable to reach new levels of evolution during the estimate period 2019 to 2027. The report estimates the key elements at play in the market. To offer a clear summary of the market to user and helps to implement their Industry Development Schemes. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America

Cosmetic products often contain antioxidants. The oxidation reaction is a chain process which produces free radicals. These free radicals are harmful for the skin as it can damage the skin by wrinkling, photo-aging, drying, and pigmentation of the skin. Antioxidants remove these free radicals and oxidize themselves, thus providing protection to the skin. Natural antioxidants can be found in various plant extracts such as rosemary, grape seed, basil grape, blueberry, tomato, pine bark, etc. oxidants that can be found in these natural extracts are polyphenols, flavonoids, flavanols, etc. Many commercial cosmetic products contains pure natural antioxidants.

Btsa Biotecnologias Aplicadas S.L.

BASF SE

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Barentz International BV

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Royal DSM)

Croda International PLC

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Dr. Straetmans

Wacker Chemie

Ashland Global Holdings

The cosmetic antioxidants market is segmented on the basis of source, type, application, function. On the basis of source, the Cosmetic antioxidants sheetsmarket is segmented into natural antioxidants, chemically derived antioxidants. On the basis of type, the cosmetic antioxidants market is segmented into, vitamin e, vitamin c, vitamin a, carotenoids, polyphenols, enzymes. On the basis of application, the cosmetic antioxidants market is segmented into, skin care, hair care, makeup. On the basis of function, the cosmetic antioxidants market is segmented into, hair conditioning, anti-aging, hair cleansing, moisturizing, uv protection, anti-inflammatory.

