Cosmetic Surgery Market Opportunities, Trends and Future Outlook By 2023
The global Cosmetic Surgery Market to Register a CAGR of 7.8% and expected to reach a valuation worth USD 21.97 billion by 2023. The cosmetic surgery market is expected to witness significant growth due to impacts of media, fashion, cultural scenarios and medical tourism. Recent trends and publicity are forcing may adopt these aesthetical tweaks that can uplift the appearance of a person. It is getting further thrust from the emerging medical tourism hubs like Miami and Bangkok, where the infrastructure for such treatments are widely available and at times, in a cost-effective package.
High disposable income is backing the sudden demand for such surgeries. Social media and photography are also promoting the cosmetic surgery market substantially. These two fields are leading people into assessing themselves, and there, appearance becomes of chief importance which triggers the growth in the patient pool for such surgeries.
The cosmetic surgery market growth depends on various social and cultural factors. Cosmetic surgery is a medicinal discipline where the focus is on improving the look via surgical and medical technique. It can be performed on any part of the body. The aesthetic appeal it adds is helping the market gain attention from diverse sectors.
Competitive Landscape:
Prominent players profiled in the report of the cosmetic surgery market are
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
- Cutera, Inc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Syneron Medical Ltd
- Genesis Biosystems Inc
- Allergan Inc
- others
Cosmetic Surgery Market Segmentation:
global cosmetic surgery market has been segmented into
- surgical procedures
- non-surgical procedures
Based on the surgical procedures, the cosmetic surgery market can be segmented into
- lipoplasty
- cosmetic ear surgery
- gynecomastia treatment
- cosmetic eyelid surgery
- abdominoplasty
- breast augmentation
- breast reduction
- breast lift
Breast augmentation and lipoplasty are at present, the most popular surgeries.
Based on the non-surgical procedures, the cosmetic surgery market segmented into
- laser therapy of leg veins
- laser hair removal
- cosmetic injectables sclerotherapy
- skin rejuvenation
Cosmetic injectables can retain its lead during the forecast period. The segment can further be sub-segmented into
- calcium hydroxyapatite
- botulinum toxin type A
- hyaluronic acid
- poly-l-lactic acid
- collagen
Skin rejuvenation segment includes
- intense pulsed light laser treatment
- Fraxel
- chemical peel
- noninvasive tightening
- dermabrasion
Cosmetic Surgery Market Regional Analysis:
Geographically, the cosmetic surgery market spans across
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East
- Africa
