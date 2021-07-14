Cultured Dairy Products Market Growth Prospects 2017-2026 With Top Players Agropur Cooperative, AMUL, Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America, Danone, Dean Foods Company

According to Publisher, the Global Cultured Dairy Products market to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors influencing the market are new product launches and gaining prominence towards organic food and beverage products to the numerous health benefits. However, recall of products over various issues devices hampers the market growth of cultured dairy products market.

Cultured dairy products, or cultured milk products, are dairy foods that have been fermented with lactic acid bacteria such as Lactobacillus, Lactococcus, and Leuconostoc. The fermentation process increases the shelf life of the product, while enhancing the taste and improving the digestibility of milk.

Based on Product, Cheddar Cheese segment is constantly enhancing its growth due to characteristics Cheddar cheese is a relatively hard, off-white (or orange if colorings such as annatto are added), sometimes sharp-tasting, natural cheese.

Some of the key players in Global Cultured Dairy Products market are Agropur Cooperative, AMUL, Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., Danone, Dean Foods Company, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Groupe Lactalis SA, Parmalat S.P.A., Megmilk Snow Brand Co., Ltd., Meiji Co., Ltd., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., SanCor Cooperativas Unidas Limitada and Saputo, Inc.

Distribution Channel Covered:

– Food Specialist

– Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

– Independent Retailers and Convenience Stores

– Online Retailers

Products Covered:

– Cheddar Cheese

– Cream Cheese

– Kefir

– Yogurt

– Other Products

End Users Covered:

– Food Processing

– Food Service

– Retail

– Other End Users

