Dental Biomaterials Market 2019 Global Size, Growth Opportunities, Comprehensive Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects with Regional Trends by Forecast 2023

Dental Biomaterials Market Highlights

Dental biomaterials are fabricated/natural structures used in dentistry. The rising prevalence of dental caries and increasing incidences of dental trauma produces developmental backgrounds for the global dental biomaterials Dental Biomaterials Market . Moreover, factors such as increasing dental expenditure, growing dental tourism, and rising investments boost Dental Biomaterials Market growth. Developing countries like India are becoming a global spot for dental tourists. This can be attributed due to the cheap and quality dental services provided within the country.

The Global Dental Biomaterials Dental Biomaterials Market Is Expected To Register An Approximate CAGR Of 6.2% During The Forecast Period, 2018–2023.

According to a study published by the Journal of the Korean Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, it was reported that approximately 69% of adults who aged 35 to 44 years within the Americas in 2014 have lost at least one of their permanent teeth due to an accident, gum disease, failed root canal or tooth decay. Moreover, the study postulated that ~100,000 to 300,000 dental implants are placed per year within the region.

A study published by the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research in 2016, stated that in India a typical dental implant costs about USD 600 in comparison to USD 2,000 and 1070 for US and Hungary, respectively. Such trends are estimated to grow the Dental Biomaterials Market by utilizing the potential of the Asia-Pacific region. However, factors such as high cost of implants followed by reported cases of peri-implantitis and peri-implant mucositis restraints the Dental Biomaterials Market growth.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global dental biomaterials Dental Biomaterials Market are Straumann Holding AG, Geistlich Pharma AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. , Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., 3M Company, Royal DSM, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Kuraray Co., Ltd, Medtronic PLC, Henry Schein, Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Victrex PLC, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, GC Corporation, Keystone Dental, Inc., Datum Dental Ltd, Bego Medical GmbH, Cam Bioceramics B.V., and others.

Intended Audience

Segmentation

The global dental biomaterials Dental Biomaterials Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user.

Based on type, the Dental Biomaterials Market is segmented into metallic biomaterials, ceramic biomaterials, polymeric biomaterials, metal-ceramic biomaterials, natural biomaterials. The metallic biomaterials segment is further divided into titanium, stainless steel, and chromium alloys, and others.

The application segment is sub-segmented into implantology, prosthodontics, orthodontics, others.

The end user segment is divided into dental product manufacturers, dental laboratories, dental hospitals and clinics, dental academies, and research institutes.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global Dental Biomaterials Market for dental biomaterials. Factors such as the rising prevalence of caries, high dental expenditure, and the presence of major players within the region boost the Dental Biomaterials Market . On a regional basis, the Americas is segmented into North America and South America. The North American region is estimated to lead the Dental Biomaterials Market owing to the developed economies like the US, Canada, and others within the region. Following similar trends, Europe stood second in the Dental Biomaterials Market . Well-developed dental sector and increasing dental patient pool are estimated to drive the regional Dental Biomaterials Market of Europe.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific was estimated to be the fastest growing region due to increasing awareness for oral health and rapidly growing dental industries. On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa is estimated to occupy the least share in the global dental biomaterials Dental Biomaterials Market . Presence of poor economies, lack of awareness, stringent government policies, and low healthcare expenditure restraints the Dental Biomaterials Market within the region.

