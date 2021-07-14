Distillers Dried Grains with Solubles Market Impressive Growth, Size, Share, Leading Players, Industry Trend, Sales and Production by Forecast to 2023

Market Analysis

Distiller’s dried grains with solubles is a co-product of ethanol production process which contains 10-12% moisture content. It is also a by-product of distillery industry. Distiller’s dried grains with solubles are rich in protein, carbohydrates, fibers, and other nutrients, which makes it useful in animal feed production industry. This compound is also used to manufacture human food which is rich in dietary fiber. High nutritive content and an alternative for conventional animal feed has raised the demand for distiller’s dried grains with solubles in animal feed manufacturing industry, which is primarily driving the global market for distiller’s dried grains with solubles.

Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. Distiller’s dried grains with solubles is a co-product of ethanol production process or a by-product of distillery. It has 10-12% moisture content. Distiller’s dried grains with solubles are rich in protein, carbohydrates, fibers, and other nutrients, which makes it useful in animal feed production industry. It is a low-cost nutrient rich alternative for livestock feed and dietary fiber rich food for human consumption, owing to these properties, it has increased the global distiller’s dried grains with solubles market.

In North America, the U.S. and Canada are dominating the distiller’s dried grains with solubles market because of high production of ethanol which in turn produces DDGS. Demand for low cost livestock feed alternative has uplifted the demand for distiller’s dried grains with solubles in this region. Furthermore, heath concerns caused by consumption of volatile compounds present in DDGS is expected to restrict the growth rate of the market in upcoming years

Get Free Sample Copy of “Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market” @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4628

Major Key Players

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches by the major distiller’s dried grains with solubles market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading players, which includes

Nugen Feeds & Foods (India),

D. HEISKELL HOLDINGS, LLC (U.S.),

Crop Energies (Germany),

Globus Spirits Ltd. (India),

Archer Daniels Midland (U.S.),

CHS Inc. (U.S.),

Kent Feeds (U.S.)

Key Findings

Distiller’s dried grains with solubles market has high demand in animal feed industry.

Top exporters of distiller’s dried grains with solubles are the U.S., Canada, Germany and Belgium.

Segments

Distiller’s dried grains with solubles market is segmented on the basis of source, which includes brewers, bio-fuel plants, others. Among all, bio-fuel plants is found to be producing the maximum amount of DDGS, because of the increasing production of ethanol in the industry. Furthermore, a small amount of DDGS is also being produced by breweries and distilleries.

The Global Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles Market is segmented on the basis of application, which includes animal feed, food and beverage industry, and others. Among all applications, animal feed industry holds the largest share, because of high demand for low cost animal feed which is rich in nutrients.

Distiller’s dried grains with solubles market has been segmented on the basis of forms, which comprises of pellets, powder, others. Among all, pellet has the highest market share followed by powder. Pellets can be easily manufactured for the cattle as per the need, which makes this form more convenient for the consumers.

Access Full Report Details and Order this Premium Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/distillers-dried-grains-solubles-market-4628

Regional Analysis

Global Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles Market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is dominating the global distiller’s dried grains with solubles followed by Europe. In North America, the U.S. and Canada are the major consumers of distiller’s dried drains with solubles, due to high demand for low cost nutritive diet for animals and industrial waste reduction. Moreover, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow in the distiller’s dried grains with solubles market during the forecast period 2017-2023. Owing to the rising demand for low cost nutrient rich diet for animal feed.