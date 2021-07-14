Drone Sensor Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast to 2019-2023

Drone Sensor Market, by Sensor Type (Inertial Sensor, Image Sensor, Speed and Distance Sensor, Position Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Light Sensor, Current Sensor, Others) Platform Type (VTOL, Fixed-Wing, Hybrid), Application (Navigation, Collision Detection & Avoidance, Data Acquisition, Motion Detection, Air Pressure Measurement), End-User (Construction, Media & Entertainment, Precision Agriculture, Personal, Security & Surveillance, Defense, Law Enforcement, Transportation, Others) — Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

The global drone sensor market is poised to touch USD 934.4 million at 25.86% CAGR over the assessment period (2018-2023). drone sensor market help to capture real-time data with high accuracy. It has wide application in homeland security, traffic management, real-time surveillance, goods delivery and crop health monitoring. Drones have various forms of sensors including position sensors, pressure sensors and inertial sensors amid others that helps the drone in offering real-time data. There are some drones that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to analyze the data better with sophisticated image processing. The sensors which are implemented on the drone helps in attaining the desired output.

There are ample factors that is boosting the growth of the drone sensor market. These factors as stated by the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include burgeoning demand for drones from end-user industries namely precision agriculture and defense, need for more accurate positioning, higher resolution imaging and increased crop vigor analysis especially for precision farming, and increasing demand for drones from the logistic and commercial sectors for payload delivery.

Key players

Key Players profiled in the drone sensor market include SlantRange (US), Sentera, Inc. (US), PrescisionHawk (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), ams AG (Austria), Raytheon (US), Sparton NavEx (US), TDK InvenSense (Japan), Bosch Sensortec (Germany), and Trimble (US). Along with these key players, there are more players that are contributing to the growth of the market. These include DroneShield Limited (Australia), Systron Donner Inertial (US), Delair (France), MicaSense (US), and others.

Market Segmentation

MRFR report offers a wide segmental analysis of the Drone Sensor Market on the basis of sensor type, platform type, application and end-user.

Based on sensor type, the drone sensor market is segmented into current sensor, light sensor, pressure sensor, position sensor, speed and distance sensor, image sensor, inertial sensor and others. Inertial sensor is again segmented into tilt sensor, magnetometers, gyroscope and accelerometers. Image sensor is again segmented into 3D image sensor, multispectral, thermal and infrared. Speed and distance sensors are again segmented into proximity sensor, lidar and radar. Position sensor is again segmented into GNSS and GPS.

Based on platform type, the drone sensor market is segmented into hybrid, fixed-wing and VTOL. Of these, hybrid platform will have the largest share in the market over the assessment period.

Based on application, the drone sensor market is segmented into power monitoring, air pressure measurement, motion detection, data acquisition, collision detection and avoidance, navigation and others.

Based on end-user, the drone sensor market is segmented into transportation, law enforcement, defense, security and surveillance, personal, agriculture, media and entertainment, construction and others. Of these, the defense and security and surveillance will dominate the market over the assessment period.

Regional Analysis

By region, the drone sensor market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Rest of the World, Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Of these, North America will outdo others in the market over the assessment period. This is owing to growing applications of drones in various sectors including media and entertainment, security and surveillance, and military and defense. This will be followed by Europe. The drone sensor market in Europe will have the second major share and is predicted to generate substantial revenue share. The drone sensor market in the APAC region is anticipated to have a significant growth at a healthy CAGR over the assessment period. This is owing to favorable government regulations, rapid acceptance of drone deliveries and presence of key sensor vendors in the region. In the Middle East and Africa, robust growth of the market is predicted in the oil and gas industries and utilities.

May 2019- Teledyne group showcased a couple of its products lately at the 2019 Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International Xponential Conference. These include LiDAR for UAVs from Teledyne Optech, some optical and thermal cameras from Teledyne DALSA and the AI-driven data processing solution to crunch drone sensor data from Teledyne Scientific and Imaging.

