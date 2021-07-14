Enterprise VSAT System Market Detail Study focusing on Key Players like Singtel, OmniAccess, Newtec, iDirect, Hughes Network Systems, Global Eagle Entertainment, Gilat Satellite Networks, GigaSat, Emerging Markets Communications (EMC)

Global Enterprise VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) System Market is accounted for $3.65 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.56 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as high advancement in the technology and increasing usage of satellite services for cross-vertical applications are driving the growth of the market. However, high costs are hindering the market growth.

Enterprise VSAT system provides a wide range of data, voice, and video communication services to large businesses and corporations. VSAT antennas are mostly used for two purposes transmitting and reception and, in some cases, only receiving. Furthermore, improvements in the technology of systems authorize optimized transponder operation of high throughput.

Based on Type, Dedicated Bandwidth VSAT Systems segment witnessed steady growth during the forecast period. This is because the segment is one of the most dependable Ku-Band and C-Band VSAT services available in the market. By geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period. Countries such as the U.S and Canada are the high adoption of advanced technology across all major verticals helps the market to grow in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Enterprise VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) System Market include ViaSat, Skycasters LLC, Singtel, OmniAccess, Newtec, iDirect, Hughes Network Systems, Global Eagle Entertainment, Gilat Satellite Networks, GigaSat, Emerging Markets Communications (EMC), Comtech Telecommunications, Cambium Networks and Bharti Airtel.

Types Covered:

– Shared Bandwidth VSAT Systems

– Dedicated Bandwidth VSAT Systems

Enterprise Sizes Covered:

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)

Components Covered:

– Services

– Hardware

End Users Covered:

– Enterprises

– Industrial

Regions Covered:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-South America

-Middle East & Africa

