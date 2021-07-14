Family Office Market to Receive a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands

The Family Office Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. Family offices are private wealth management advisory firms that serve ultra-high-net-worth investors.They are different from traditional wealth management shops in that they offer a total outsourced solution to managing the financial and investment side of an affluent individual or family. Increasing frequency of high network individuals is one of the major substantial drivers of the market across the globe.

Further, frequency of HNI is increasing due to financial services is not fulfilled by wealth management firms as well as by private banks but these demands are fulfilled by family offices. Moreover, growing demand of family offices in developing countries is likely to creating numerous opportunity in the near future.

The regional analysis of Global Family Office Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America and Asia-pacific are the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing demand and number of Family Office in the region.Europe is also anticipated to exhibit stable growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

HSBC Private Bank

Citi Private Bank

Northern Trust

Bessemer Trust

BNY Mellon Wealth Management

UBS Global Family Office Group

Cambridge Associates

Pictet

Stonehage Fleming Family & Partners

CTC I myCFO (BMO Financial Group)

Abbot Downing (a Wells Fargo Business)

U.S. Trust Family Office (Bank of America)

Hawthorn (PNC Financial)

Atlantic Trust (CIBC)

Wilmington Trust (M&T Bank)

Glenmede

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Family Office Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Family Office Dynamics

Chapter 4. Family Office Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Family Office Market, by Product

Chapter 6. Family Office Market, by Services

Chapter 7. Family Office Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

