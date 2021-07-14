Financial Services Market Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies during 2019 – 2022 | United health Group, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, AXA, Agricultural Bank of China

The financial services market consists of the revenues of financial or money related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that engage in financial services related activities such as lending, investment management, insurance, brokerages, payments and fund transfer services. The financial services industry is categorized on the basis of the business model of the firms present in the industry. Most firms offer multiple services. Revenues include fees, interest payments, commissions or transaction charges.

Financial Services Global Market Forecast To 2022 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global financial services market.

Scope

Markets Covered: Lending And Payments, Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers), Investments, Foreign Exchange Services , Lending, Cards & Payments , Insurance Providers, Insurance Brokers & Agents, Reinsurance Providers , Wealth Management, Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges, Investment Banking

Companies Mentioned: United health Group, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, AXA, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, financial services indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global financial services market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global financial services market. Africa was the smallest region accounting for 2% of the market.

Non-cash payments are growing rapidly in many parts of the world. This is primarily due to increasing internet and mobile penetration in emerging countries, continued economic recovery and growing adoption of mobile-based payments in mature markets. The growth of non-cash payments is also driven by the global shift towards immediate payment schemes, which offer instant payments in real-time. According to the 2016 World Payments Report published by Capgemini, the global volume of non-cash payments reached approximately $380 billion in 2014 , recording a near about 9% year-on-year growth.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Report Structure Financial Services Market Characteristics Financial Services Market Product Analysis Financial Services Market Supply Chain Financial Services Market Customer Information Financial Services Market Trends And Strategies Financial Services Market Size And Growth Financial Services Market Regional Analysis Financial Services Market Segmentation Financial Services Market Segments Financial Services Market Metrics

Continue….

