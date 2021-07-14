Food And Beverages Market Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies during 2019 – 2022 | Nestle S.A, Philip Morris International Inc, PepsiCo, JBS S.A., Anheuser Busch InBev

The food and beverages market consists of sales of beverages, food, pet food and tobacco products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce beverages, food, pet food and tobacco products. The companies in the food and beverages industry process raw materials into food, pet food and tobacco products, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Food And Beverages Global Market Forecast To 2022 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global food and beverages market.

Companies Mentioned: Nestle S.A, Philip Morris International Inc, PepsiCo, JBS S.A., Anheuser Busch InBev

Scope

Markets Covered: Alcoholic – Beverages, Non Alcoholic – Beverages, Grain Products, Bakery & Confectionary, Other Foods Products, Frozen And Fruit & Veg, Dairy Food, Meat, Poultry And Seafood, Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food, Animal And Pet Food, Tobacco Products Beer Manufacturing (Breweries), Wine And Brandy Manufacturing (Wineries), Spirits Manufacturing (Distilleries) , Coffee And Tea Manufacturing, Soft Drink And Ice Manufacturing , Flour, Rice And Malt Manufacturing, Other Grain Products Manufacturing , Breakfast Cereal Manufacturing, Sugar And Confectionery Product Manufacturing, Bread And Bakery Product Manufacturing, Cookie, Cracker, Pasta, And Tortilla Manufacturing , Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing, Snack Food Manufacturing, All Other Miscellaneous Food Manufacturing, Frozen Food Manufacturing, Canned/Ambient Food Manufacturing , Milk And Butter Manufacturing, Cheese Manufacturing, Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Product Manufacturing, Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Manufacturing , Meat Products Manufacturing, Poultry Manufacturing, Seafood Manufacturing , Flavoring Syrup And Concentrate Manufacturing, Seasoning And Dressing Manufacturing, Fats And Oils Manufacturing , Pet Food Manufacturing, Animal Food Manufacturing , Cigarettes, Cigars And Cigarillos Manufacturing, Smoking And Other Tobacco Products Manufacturing

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, food and beverages indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global food and beverages market, accounting for 47% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 19% of the global food and beverages market. Africa was the smallest region accounting for 3% of the market.

Many manufacturers and producers are increasingly using natural ingredients and have also reduced the use of artificial colors and flavors. Health concerns of consumers is increasing the sales of products with natural ingredients, additives and coloring agents. For instance, Pizza Hut stopped using artificial flavors and colors in its US stores in 2015.

