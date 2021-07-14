Global Acetaminophen Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Acetaminophen Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Acetaminophen market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Acetaminophen industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Acetaminophen also known as Paracetamol or APAP is an active ingredient in hundreds of over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medicines. It relieves pain and fever. And, it is also combined with other active ingredients in medicines that treat allergy, cough, colds, flu, and sleeplessness. In prescription medicines, acetaminophen is found with other active ingredients to treat moderate to severe pain. Acetaminophen can cause serious liver damage if more than directed is used.

In the world the production of acetaminophen is highly concentrated in China and India, the two countries occupy about 85.60% of the global production (China 64.39% and India 21.22%) in 2015, and their market share has been increasing in recent years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Acetaminophen market will register a 11.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 280 million by 2024, from US$ 150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Acetaminophen business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Mallinckrodt

Farmson

Granules India

SKPL

Atabay

Temad

Anqiu Lu’an

Zhejiang Kangle

Hebei Jiheng

Novacyl

Anhui Fubore

Anhui BBCA Likang

Changshu Huagang

Huzhou Konch

Anhui Topsun

Sino Chemical

Segmentation by product type:

＜80

80~120

＞120

Segmentation by application:

Tablet

Granules

Oral

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Acetaminophen consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Acetaminophen market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Acetaminophen manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Acetaminophen with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Acetaminophen submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

