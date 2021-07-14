Global Automotive Lifts Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Automotive Lifts market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Lifts market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Automotive Lifts market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Lifts market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Automotive lift refers to the automotive repair industry for automotive lifting equipment. Lift in the automotive repair and maintenance plays a crucial role, regardless of vehicle overhaul or minor repairs and maintenance, are inseparable from it, the nature of the product, quality directly affects the safety of maintenance personnel. In the repair and maintenance companies of all sizes, whether it is the maintenance of a variety of models of integrated class repair shop, or business scope Single Street shops (such as tire shop), almost all equipped with a lift.

The global average price of Automotive Lifts is stable from 2012 to 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Automotive Lifts includes Two-post Lifts, Four-post Lifts, Scissor Lifts and Others, and the proportion of Two-post Lifts in 2016 is about 76.17%, and the proportion is in decrease trend from 2012 to 2016.

Automotive Lifts is widely used in Automobile Repair Shop, 4S Shop and Others. The most proportion of Automotive Lifts is Automobile Repair Shop and in 2015 with77.91% market share. The trend of Automobile Repair Shop is stable.

The global Automotive Lifts market is valued at 1170 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Bendpak-Ranger

Rotary

ARI-HETRA

Challenger Lifts

Ravaglioli

Nussbaum

Sugiyasu

MAHA

Hunter

Stertil-Koni

LAUNCH

ZONYI

EAE

GAOCHANG

PEAK

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Two-post lifts

Four-post lifts

Scissor lifts

Other

By Application, the market can be split into

Automobile Repair Shop

4S Shop

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Automotive Lifts capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Automotive Lifts manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Lifts are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Automotive Lifts Manufacturers

Automotive Lifts Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive Lifts Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Automotive Lifts market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

