Global Automotive Lifts Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Automotive Lifts market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Lifts market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Automotive Lifts market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Lifts market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Automotive lift refers to the automotive repair industry for automotive lifting equipment. Lift in the automotive repair and maintenance plays a crucial role, regardless of vehicle overhaul or minor repairs and maintenance, are inseparable from it, the nature of the product, quality directly affects the safety of maintenance personnel. In the repair and maintenance companies of all sizes, whether it is the maintenance of a variety of models of integrated class repair shop, or business scope Single Street shops (such as tire shop), almost all equipped with a lift.
The global average price of Automotive Lifts is stable from 2012 to 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Automotive Lifts includes Two-post Lifts, Four-post Lifts, Scissor Lifts and Others, and the proportion of Two-post Lifts in 2016 is about 76.17%, and the proportion is in decrease trend from 2012 to 2016.
Automotive Lifts is widely used in Automobile Repair Shop, 4S Shop and Others. The most proportion of Automotive Lifts is Automobile Repair Shop and in 2015 with77.91% market share. The trend of Automobile Repair Shop is stable.
The global Automotive Lifts market is valued at 1170 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Bendpak-Ranger
Rotary
ARI-HETRA
Challenger Lifts
Ravaglioli
Nussbaum
Sugiyasu
MAHA
Hunter
Stertil-Koni
LAUNCH
ZONYI
EAE
GAOCHANG
PEAK
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Two-post lifts
Four-post lifts
Scissor lifts
Other
By Application, the market can be split into
Automobile Repair Shop
4S Shop
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Automotive Lifts capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Automotive Lifts manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Lifts are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Automotive Lifts Manufacturers
Automotive Lifts Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Automotive Lifts Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Automotive Lifts market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
