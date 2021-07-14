Global Calcium Silicate Boards Market Research Report 2019-2024

Global Calcium Silicate Boards Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Calcium Silicate Boards market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Calcium Silicate Boards industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Calcium silicate board is made of siliceous materials (mainly composed of SiO2, such as quartz powder, coal ash, diatomite, etc.), calcium materials (mainly CaO, such as lime, calcium carbide mud, cement, etc.), reinforcied fibers, and other additives. According to a certain proportion of various compounds, use advanced producing technology of molding, pressure, high-temperature steaming and other special technical processing to made calcium silicate board.

Calcium silicate boards as a new green building material, in addition to a conventional functions like gypsum board, also has excellent advantages of fire performance, moisture resistance, and long service life. Calcium silicate boards are widely used in commercial, industrial and residential construction of the suspended ceiling and partition wall, home decoration, furniture liners, billboards lining, the ship’s compartment plate, warehouse boards, and other indoor engineering siding.

According to this study, over the next five years the Calcium Silicate Boards market will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2500 million by 2024, from US$ 1980 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Calcium Silicate Boards business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Etex Group

A&A Material

NICHIAS

Wellpool

Ramco Hilux

Taisyou

Jinqiang

Yichang Hongyang Group

KingTec Materials

CNUE

Ningbo Yihe Green Board

Guangdong Newelement

Zhejiang Hailong

Sanle Group

Guangdong Soben Green

Shandong lutai

Segmentation by product type:

High Density

Medium Density

Low Density

Segmentation by application:

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Residential Construction

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Calcium Silicate Boards consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Calcium Silicate Boards market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Calcium Silicate Boards manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Calcium Silicate Boards with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Calcium Silicate Boards submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

