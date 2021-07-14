Global Green Technology Market Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth

EIA projects that the U.S. Energy-related carbon dioxide emissions is projected to be 5,019 million metric tons in 2050

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Green Technology Market- Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global green technology market in terms of market segmentation by application, end use, product, type and region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The increasing population with rising environmental degradation has initialized a strong requirement for technology that aims at reducing the greenhouse gas emission both from direct and indirect emissions by using concepts of green building, green nano technology, clean fuels, efficient recycling and efficient transportation systems. The green technology supports the use of natural organic material and reduces the production of green gases. Additionally, the principles used in green technology can be used in different industries for instance aircraft, atomic, nuclear, telecommunication internet and biotech to convert them into green industries. The global green technology market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 8.5% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027 owing to rise in energy consumption rate and increasing environmental concerns. With the increase in population, there has been an increase in demand for sustainable energy sources.

The market is segmented by application type, end use type, product type & type. The product type is further segmented into HVAC products, water solutions and others out of which, the HVAC products segment is anticipated to have leading shares on account of significant use of these products for residential as well as non-residential purposes. The type is segmented into solar energy, wind energy, hydro-electric, biofuels and others, out of which, the wind energy and solar energy segments are anticipated to significantly contribute in market growth owing to latest investments and developments.

Geographically, the global green technology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are anticipated to have leading shares in the market growth owing to regulations and penalties imposed for promoting the use of green technology in these regions. The Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to have growing market shares owing to new developments and investments in the region especially in China and Japan coupled with increased acceptance of green technology by the people.

Corporate and Manufacturing Benefits to Boost the Demand for Green Technology in Future

The use of green technology for instance green building and green manufacturing act as energy savers, they help in reduction of energy consumption at power production end. This helps the corporations to reduce their input cost.

Government Regulations – The government initiatives and regulations imposed on using the sustainable form of energy is anticipated to boost the market growth. UN Framework Conventional on Climate Change (UNFCCC) started initiatives and laid regulations which emphasize on transferring the green technologies.

Increased Research and Development– The recent development in green technology for instance, AI enabled micro grids and magnetic refrigerators that uses magneto caloric effect are anticipated to drive the market growth.

High installation cost coupled with less return on investment are anticipated to be the restraining factors projected to hamper the growth of the market. The disposal problems related to the use of green technology for instance disposal of solar panels (post end of their life cycle) creates a problem as they contain toxic chemicals are hazardous for environment.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global green technology market which includes company profiling of InvenSor GmbH, DPAC UK Ltd., Taco Inc., AHT cooling system GmbH, GE, Seimens AG, Spruce Finance and Trina Solar Ltd.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global clean technology market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

