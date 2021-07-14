Global HCFCs Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global HCFCs market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global HCFCs market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global HCFCs market status and forecast, categorizes the global HCFCs market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Hydrochlorofluorocarbons, commonly known as HCFCs, are a group of man-made compounds containing hydrogen, chlorine, fluorine and carbon. They are not found anywhere in nature. HCFC production began to take off after countries agreed to phase out the use of CFCs in the 1980s, which were found to be destroying the ozone layer. Like CFCs, HCFCs are used for refrigeration, aerosol propellants, foam manufacture and air conditioning.
While many HCFCs are in the list of controlled substances, only HCFC-22, -123, -124, -141b and -142b bare consumed in significant quantities.
HCFCs downstream is wide, the major fields are air-condition, refrigerator blowing, agent chemical intermediate material, etc. In recent years, due to damage to the environment freon achilles heel, the EU implemented a policy of air condition without fluoride in early 2004, especially in USA and Europe. So the production of HCFCs reduces year by year. Currently, the international fluoride ban has become China’s largest air-conditioning outlet green barriers.
As overall economic downward trend in China and complicated international economic situation in the world in the past few years, there will be many uncertainties in the next few years. In addition, in the world market of HCFCs, supply has been large in the past few years.
The global HCFCs market is valued at 820 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 510 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -5.8% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
DAIKIN
Navin Fluorine International (NFIL)
Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL)
Chemours
Arkema
Dongyue Group
Zhejiang Juhua
Jiangsu Meilan Chemical
Sanmei
3F
Yingpeng Chemicals
Zhejiang Linhai Liming Chemical
Bluestar Green Technology
Shandong Yuean Chemical
Zhengjiang Yonghe Refrigerant
China Fluoro Technology
Zhejiang Lantian Environmental Protection Hi-Tech
Zhejiang Weihua Chemical
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
HCFC-22
HCFC-141b
HCFC-142b
HCFC-123
HCFC-124
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
For Ozone-depleting Substances (Refrigerant)
As Chemical Intermediate Material
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global HCFCs capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key HCFCs manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of HCFCs are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
HCFCs Manufacturers
HCFCs Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
HCFCs Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-hcfcs-market-research-report-2018
