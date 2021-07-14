In this report, the Global HCFCs market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global HCFCs market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-hcfcs-market-research-report-2018



This report studies the global HCFCs market status and forecast, categorizes the global HCFCs market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons, commonly known as HCFCs, are a group of man-made compounds containing hydrogen, chlorine, fluorine and carbon. They are not found anywhere in nature. HCFC production began to take off after countries agreed to phase out the use of CFCs in the 1980s, which were found to be destroying the ozone layer. Like CFCs, HCFCs are used for refrigeration, aerosol propellants, foam manufacture and air conditioning.

While many HCFCs are in the list of controlled substances, only HCFC-22, -123, -124, -141b and -142b bare consumed in significant quantities.

HCFCs downstream is wide, the major fields are air-condition, refrigerator blowing, agent chemical intermediate material, etc. In recent years, due to damage to the environment freon achilles heel, the EU implemented a policy of air condition without fluoride in early 2004, especially in USA and Europe. So the production of HCFCs reduces year by year. Currently, the international fluoride ban has become China’s largest air-conditioning outlet green barriers.

As overall economic downward trend in China and complicated international economic situation in the world in the past few years, there will be many uncertainties in the next few years. In addition, in the world market of HCFCs, supply has been large in the past few years.

The global HCFCs market is valued at 820 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 510 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -5.8% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

DAIKIN

Navin Fluorine International (NFIL)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL)

Chemours

Arkema

Dongyue Group

Zhejiang Juhua

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical

Sanmei

3F

Yingpeng Chemicals

Zhejiang Linhai Liming Chemical

Bluestar Green Technology

Shandong Yuean Chemical

Zhengjiang Yonghe Refrigerant

China Fluoro Technology

Zhejiang Lantian Environmental Protection Hi-Tech

Zhejiang Weihua Chemical

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

HCFC-22

HCFC-141b

HCFC-142b

HCFC-123

HCFC-124

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

For Ozone-depleting Substances (Refrigerant)

As Chemical Intermediate Material

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global HCFCs capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key HCFCs manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of HCFCs are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

HCFCs Manufacturers

HCFCs Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

HCFCs Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the HCFCs market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-hcfcs-market-research-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global HCFCs market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global HCFCs markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global HCFCs Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global HCFCs market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global HCFCs market

Challenges to market growth for Global HCFCs manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global HCFCs Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com