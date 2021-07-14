Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polyisobutylene-pib-cas-9003-27-4-market-professional-survey-report-2018
This report studies the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Polyisobutylene (PIB, also called polyisobutene) is a vinyl polymer that is made from the monomer isobutylene (IB) by cationic polymerization.
PIB is a colorless to light-yellow, elastic, semisolid or viscous substance. It is odorless, tasteless, and nontoxic. Because of their highly paraffinic and nonpolar nature, PIBs are soluble in aliphatic and aromatic hydrocarbon solvents and insoluble in polar solvents. Solubility generally decreases with increasing molecular weight of the polymer and increasing size of the aliphatic portion of the solvent molecule. The amorphous characteristics and low glass transition temperature (Tg = âˆ’62°C) of PIB impart high flexibility and permanent tack. Despite the favorable tack property, the adhesion of PIBs to many surfaces is weak because of their low polarity. This problem can be overcome by the addition of tackifiers (such as rosin ester resins) and other materials that will impart some polar properties to the formulation.
In the past several years, the global Polyisobutylene market is relatively stable with CAGR of 5.21% from 2012 to 2016. Leading supplers in the market are TPC Group, Infineum, Lubrizol, BASF, Ineos, Daelim and Chevron Oronite.
PIBs are usually classified into three groups according to molecular weight: Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene, Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene and High Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene. Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene is the major types of Polyisobutylene which accounts for 95.96% of world production in terms of volume. Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene can be further divided in to high reactive Polyisobutylene and conventional. Production of Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene is more concentrated. Key players operating in the medium molecular weight polyisobutylene market include BASF SE, Zhejiang Shunda New Material Co., JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, and Shandong Hongrui Petrochemical Co., Ltd. High Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene production is comparatively limited. Currently BASF is the major supplier.
Application of Polyisobutylene can be classified as Fuel & Lube Additives, Adhesive & Sealant, Plastic & Elastomer Modifier, Gum Base etc. Fuel & Lube Additives is the largest application of Polyisobutylene, which accounts for 78.14% of world total consumption volume.
The global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market is valued at 1990 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2720 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
TPC
Infineum
Lubrizol
BASF
Ineos
Daelim
Chevron Oronite
ENEOS
Braskem
Jilin Petrochemical
Shandong Hongrui
Zhejiang Shunda
BASF-YPC
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene
Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene
High Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene
By Application, the market can be split into
Fuel & Lube Additives
Adhesive & Sealant
Plastic & Elastomer Modifier
Gum Base
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Manufacturers
Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polyisobutylene-pib-cas-9003-27-4-market-professional-survey-report-2018
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com