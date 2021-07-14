Global Smart Water Management Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Smart Water Management Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Smart Water Management market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Smart Water Management industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

A smart meter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. Smart meters enable two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Unlike home energy monitors, smart meters can gather data for remote reporting. Such an advanced metering infrastructure differs from traditional automatic meter reading in that it enables two-way communications with the meter.

With the development of network technology, especially the rise of the Internet of things technology, new technology related to the smart water meter (terminal) emerges in an endless stream, mainly including: wireless or wired network technology, network communication protocol and routing technology, network access technology, data security and reliability technology, data acquisition and management technology, automatic meter reading and selling water management system technology, etc.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Water Management market will register a 12.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3490 million by 2024, from US$ 1950 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Water Management business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sensus

Itron

Elster (Honeywell)

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Landis+Gyr

Roper Industries(Neptune)

Siemens

Kamstrup

Jiangxisanchuan

Suntront Tech Co., Ltd

Badger Meter Inc

Iskraemeco

Arad Group(Master Meter)

Huizhong Instrumentation Co., Ltd

Zenner

Ningbo Water Meter

Segmentation by product type:

AMR Meters

AMI Meters

Segmentation by application:

Residential Use

Commerical Use

Industrial Use

This report also splits the market by region:

• Americas

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Brazil

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• …….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Water Management consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Water Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Water Management manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Water Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Water Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

