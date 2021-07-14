Global Transparent Ceramics Market Expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% to reach $1491.1 million by 2026 – Philips, Bright crystals technology, II-VI Optical Systems, American Elements, Schott, CreamTec

Global Transparent Ceramics Market is accounted for $269.9 million in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% to reach $1491.1 million by 2026. The efficiency to work as a substitute to glass, metal and plastics and the increasing aerospace & defence expenditure on advanced materials and technologies are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost associated with the transparent ceramics is restricting the market growth. The advancements happening in nanotechnology are set to provide ample opportunities in the market. It’s non-recyclable and non-repairable nature is the possible challenges in the market.

Transparent ceramics come under visually transparent group of ceramics, which are crystalline and glassy in nature. These are used as different forms of optically transparent ceramic materials such as bulk solid state, coatings, thin films, and optical fibers. The transparent ceramics are obtained through a crystallization process from silica based glass and are used as optically transparent materials in various forms. The high-energy radiation detection, infrared domes, lasers, optical fibers, and armors industries are its major applications. They are commonly used in industries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). They have superior mechanical and optical properties when compared to many other traditional materials.

Some of the key players in the transparent ceramics market are Philips, Bright crystals technology, II-VI Optical Systems, American Elements, Schott AG, CreamTec, Surmet Corporation, Ceranova, Cilas, Coorstek, General Electric, Saint-Gobain Ceramics & Plastics, Inc., Koito manufacturing, Konoshima chemical, Optocity, Advanced Ceramic Manufacturing, LLC, Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, IBD deisenroth engineering and Ceradyne Inc.

Materials Covered:

-Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG)

-Spinel

-Sapphire

-Aluminum Oxynitride

-Other Materials

Types Covered:

-Polycrystalline Transparent Ceramics

-Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics

-Other Transparent Ceramics

Applications Covered:

-Domes & Windows

-Transparent Armor

-Other Applications

Asia Pacific is one of the prominent regions for transparent ceramics market. The region is expected to witness incredible growth owing to high government spending on infrastructure sector and growing opportunities for foreign direct investment (FDI) in China and India. The region growth is driven by the demands from industrial, transportation, and commercial facilities. The aviation sector in particular from transportation sector will drive the market. The applications for transparent ceramics are spread widely in areas such as, helicopters & planes as sensors, armours, and ceramic guards. In addition, the increasing governmental support, especially in the aviation sector is an add-on.

