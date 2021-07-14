Global Universal Testing Machine Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Universal Testing Machine Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Universal Testing Machine market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Universal Testing Machine industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

A universal testing machine is used to subject a material sample or structure to either tension or compression for the purposes of experimentally determining certain engineering properties or characteristics, other functions such as bending, shear. These properties generally deal with the yield strength of a material, ultimate or failure strength or a material or structure, or the stiffness and ductility of a material.

Much more companies getting into the universal testing machine industry and the market is much scattered. Key players in universal testing machine market include MTS, INSTRON, Zwick/Roell, Shimadzu, ADMET, Shanghai Hualong, Tianshui Hongshan, etc.

According to this study, over the next five years the Universal Testing Machine market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 420 million by 2024, from US$ 350 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Universal Testing Machine business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

MTS

INSTRON

Zwick/Roell

Shimadzu

ADMET

Hegewald & Peschke

AMETEK(Lloyd)

Torontech Group

Keysight Technologies

Qualitest International

Tinius Olsen

Applied Test Systems

ETS Intarlaken

JINAN SHIJIN GROUP

Suns

TENSON

Changchun Kexin Test Instrument

WANCE Group

Shanghai Hualong

Tianshui Hongshan

Laizhou Huayin

Shenzhen Reger

Hung Ta

Shandong Drick

Jinan Kehui

Jinan Fine

Jinan Liangong

HRJ

Segmentation by product type:

Single Column Testing Machine

Dual Column Testing Machine

Other (Four Column Testing Machine, etc.)

Segmentation by application:

Scientific and Education

Industrial Application

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Universal Testing Machine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Universal Testing Machine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Universal Testing Machine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Universal Testing Machine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Universal Testing Machine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

