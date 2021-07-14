Glycerin Market Expected to Increase Highest Revenue by 2027 with Key Vendors:Cargill Incorporated, Croda International, Emery Oleochemicals, Godrej Industries and IOI Oleochemicals

The growing demand for glycerin for healthcare and personal care sector will propel the demand for the glycerin market. Furthermore, increasing usage glycerin as a chemical intermediate in the production of glycerol carbonate, epichlorohydrin, etc. will further imply in the growth for the glycerin market. Predominantly, oversupply and low profitability may hamper the growth of the glycerin market. However, increasing application of glycerin in the food industry will create an opportunity for the glycerin market.

Glycerin is a polyol compound, also known as glycerol, found widely in natural free form or the form of an ester. Glycerin usually produced as a byproduct of soap making and biodiesel production. In food, beverage and tobacco industries, glycerin often used as a humectant, solvent, a sweetener, and a thickening agent. Food products are being preserved by the glycerin. Glycerin is also utilized in personal care and pharma applications such as skin lotions, mouthwashes, cough medicines, drug solvents, serums, vaccines, and suppositories, etc. Glycerin is used as a medium of protection to the red blood cells, sperm cells, eye corneas, and other living tissues by freezing them. Glycerin is applied as antifreeze in the automotive and used as a chemical intermediate for the production of various chemicals like propylene glycol, epichlorohydrin, propanediol, and others.

The glycerin market is segmented on the basis of product process, source, grade, application. On the basis of process, the glycerin market is segmented into, transesterification, saponification, fat splitting. On the basis of source, the glycerin market is segmented into, vegetable oils, biodiesel, soaps, synthetic. On the basis of grade, the glycerin market is segmented into, technical grade, pharmaceutical grade. On the basis of application, the glycerin market is segmented into, industrial Application, chemical Intermediate.

