Huge Demand of Interactive Video Wall Market 2019: Major Players- Adflow Networks, AU Optronics, LG Display, NEC Display Solutions, Omnivex Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Philips N.V, Samsung Electronics
The Interactive Video Wall market report provides a comprehensive analysis with qualitative and quantitative insights of the market by various segment types at global, regional and country level. In the report 2017 will be considered as historic year, 2018 as a base year and forecast period will be 2019-2027. The report comprehensively identifies and analyze the growing trends along with major driving factor such as increasing digitization rate, high demands from end-users’ industries, challenges and opportunities within the Interactive Video Wall market. The report will also consist of exhaustive profiling in terms of their business overview, key financial facts, products and services, SWOT analysis and recent development of key players operating in the market.
The interactive video wall is formed by attaching different screens to create a single large display. The interactive video wall is capable of surviving harsh external conditions. Several big market players are focusing on the development of enhanced and technologically advanced interactive video wall solutions. The increasing popularity of advanced, user-friendly video walls is aiding the growth of this market.
The growth of interactive video wall market is supported by various driving factors such as advancement of technologies, and growing adoption of interactive displays at public places like airports whereas high cost of implementation is the major factor that may hinder the growth of this market. The emergence of 3D Video wall is creating an opportunity for the companies providing interactive video walls to grow in terms of revenue and customers.
Key Benefits-
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Interactive Video Wall Market
- To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)
Key Vendors:
• Adflow Networks
• AU Optronics Corp.
• LG Display Co. Ltd.
• NEC Display Solutions
• Omnivex Corporation
• Panasonic Corporation
• Philips N.V
• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
• Sony Corporation
• Toshiba Corporation
The global interactive video wall market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of the type the market is segmented as 3D installation, landscape and portrait, custom layout, and others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as IT and telecommunication, BFSI, media and entertainment, travel and transportation, retail, and others.
Over the forecast period of 2019-2027, the interactive video wall market is expected to experience a substantial growth rate. The report will highlight various factors such as drivers, futures trends and opportunities behind the growth rate. The report will also provide insights on how the market will behave during the forecast period, and its potential impact on market segments, sub-segments and industry verticals at short term, midterm and long term basis. The market numbers presented in the report, are also portrayed in the graphical format for developing better understanding and analyzing the market.
Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.
Key questions answered in the report include
• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?
• What are the key factors driving the global interactive video wall market?
• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the interactive video wall market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global interactive video wall market?
• Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?
• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the interactive video wall market?
