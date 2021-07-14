Huge Demand of Interactive Video Wall Market 2019: Major Players- Adflow Networks, AU Optronics, LG Display, NEC Display Solutions, Omnivex Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Philips N.V, Samsung Electronics

The growth of interactive video wall market is supported by various driving factors such as advancement of technologies, and growing adoption of interactive displays at public places like airports whereas high cost of implementation is the major factor that may hinder the growth of this market. The emergence of 3D Video wall is creating an opportunity for the companies providing interactive video walls to grow in terms of revenue and customers.

Key Benefits-

Key Vendors:

• Adflow Networks

• AU Optronics Corp.

• LG Display Co. Ltd.

• NEC Display Solutions

• Omnivex Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Philips N.V

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Sony Corporation

• Toshiba Corporation

The global interactive video wall market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of the type the market is segmented as 3D installation, landscape and portrait, custom layout, and others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as IT and telecommunication, BFSI, media and entertainment, travel and transportation, retail, and others.

Over the forecast period of 2019-2027, the interactive video wall market is expected to experience a substantial growth rate. The report will highlight various factors such as drivers, futures trends and opportunities behind the growth rate. The report will also provide insights on how the market will behave during the forecast period, and its potential impact on market segments, sub-segments and industry verticals at short term, midterm and long term basis. The market numbers presented in the report, are also portrayed in the graphical format for developing better understanding and analyzing the market.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

• What are the key factors driving the global interactive video wall market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the interactive video wall market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global interactive video wall market?

• Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the interactive video wall market?

