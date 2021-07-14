Hydroquinone Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – Camlin Fine Sciences, Eastman Chemical Company, Haihang Industry, Honeywell and Mitsui Chemicals

The global hydroquinone market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand from paints industry due to its charcteristics of super absorbent polymer. Furthermore, Increasing usage of hydroquinone for personal care due to its magnificient features which can cure black spots on skin is likely to drive the demand for hydroquinone in the coming years. However, growing demand for substitute product such as malic acid, kojic acid, vitamin c is projected to hinder the growth of hydroquinone market. Likewise, increase of investment for development of better hydroquionone product for skin depigmentation may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

Hydroquinone or quinol is an aromatic chemical compound which contains carbon. The hydroquinone is the white solid granules which is also known as phenolic and have the similar structure of benzene molecule. It is obtained from the process of cumene where it goes through a process of dialkylation of benzene molecule with methyl ethylene. Furthermore, it is also obtained from the chemical process of oxidative degradation of phenol. It is used widely used by the industries for purposes such as intermediaries, antioxidant agent, photosensitive chemicals, etc.

The global hydroquinone market is segmented on the basis of application and end-user industry. On the basis of application, the hydroquinone market is segmented into, intermediate, antioxidant, polymerization inhibitor, photosensitive chemical and other applications. Based on end-user industry, the global hydroquinone market is segmented into, cosmetics, polymers, paints and adhesives, rubber and other end-user industries.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Hydroquinone Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

