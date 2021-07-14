Indoor Farming Market 2019 | Potential Growth by Top Key Players Freshbox Farms, Aerofarms, Contain , Philips Lighting, Garden Fresh Farms, Metropolis Farms and Bowery Farming

According to Publisher, the Global Indoor Farming market accounted for $106.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $171.12 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period.

Factors such as growing mechanisms in indoor farming and increasing focus on adopting innovative and efficient technologies are boosting the market growth. However, limitations on crop varieties and high initial investments are the restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing need for maximizing crop yields will provide ample growth opportunities in the near future.

Indoor farming is a kind of modern farming to grow crops or plants in an indoor environment. It is worked in both small and large scale. It is climate-friendly and shields the farm from climate-related ideas which generally acts as a hindrance in conventional crop production. It is widely practiced in urban areas owing to limited space for cultivating. In recent years, development in the technology of farming sensors, monitoring and regulating devices for each aspect of cultivation has promoted indoor farming.

By growing systems, hydroponics segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the application of its growth mechanism that mitigates the majority of dangers such as limited space in urban zones and low availability of water and it provides sufficient fresh produce. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to an increase in the number of these farms in countries such as China and Japan, and the climate changes in this region.

Some of the key players in this market include Indoor Farms of America, Freshbox Farms, Aerofarms, Contain Inc., Philips Lighting, Garden Fresh Farms, Metropolis Farms and Bowery Farming.

Crop Types Covered:

– Herbs & MicrogreenS

– Flowers & Ornamentals

– Fruits & Vegetables

– Other Crop Types

Growing Systems Covered:

– Hybrid

– Aeroponics

– Soil-Based

– Aquaponics

– Hydroponics

Facility Types Covered:

– Container Farms

– Indoor Deep Water Culture Systems

– Glass or Poly Greenhouses

– Indoor Vertical Farms

– Other Facility Types

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

