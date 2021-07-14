Information Technology Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2022 – AT&T, Apple, Verizon Communications, China Mobile, Microsoft

The information technology (IT) market consists of sales of information technology (IT) services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that apply computers, computer peripherals and telecommunications equipment to store, retrieve, transmit and maneuver data. The IT market involves services such as computer networking, broadcasting, systems design services and information distribution technologies like television and telephones and other equipment used during the process. This market includes segments such as IT services, computer hardware and telecoms. The IT market also includes sales of goods such as computers, computer peripherals and telecommunications equipment which are used in providing IT services.

Information Technology Global Market Forecast To 2022 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global information technology market.

Scope

Markets Covered: IT Services, Computer Hardware, Telecom, Software Products , Hardware Support Services, Software And BPO Services, Cloud Services , Computer Peripheral Equipment, Computer Storage Devices And Servers, Computers , Wireless Telecommunication Carriers, Wired Telecommunication Carriers, Communications Hardware, Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers , Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing, Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing, Business Analytics & Enterprise Software, Video Game Software, Design, Editing & Rendering Software

Companies Mentioned: AT&T, Apple, Verizon Communications Inc., China Mobile Ltd, Microsoft

Metrics Covered: Number of Internet Users, Number of Smartphone Users, Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, information technology indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global information technology market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global information technology market. Africa was the smallest region accounting for 2% of the market.

Over the past five years there has been an increasing prevalence of low cost open source alternatives. Open source has become a preferred platform for developing new technology. In the past, software publishers would open source software that was not making money, but now companies are open sourcing software to increase its presence and share in the market. According to Allison Randal, President, Open Source Initiative, 78% of companies use open source solutions and 64% participate in open source projects indicating an increase in open source software platforms to build applications in 2015.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Report Structure Information Technology Market Characteristics Information Technology Market Product Analysis Information Technology Market Supply Chain Information Technology Market Customer Information Information Technology Market Trends And Strategies Information Technology Market Size And Growth Information Technology Market Regional Analysis Information Technology Market Segmentation Information Technology Market Segments Information Technology Market Metrics

Continue….

