Intelligent Process Automation Market current trends and future estimations by key Players like Accenture, Blue Prism, Capgemini, Cognizant, CGI Inc., Genpact, HCL Technologies Limited, IBM, KPMG

The Intelligent Process Automation market (IPA) is growing at a faster rate owing to the increased adoption of various automated technologies across industries in developed as well as developing countries. Intelligent Process Automation is changing the way a business is done in nearly every sector of the economy. Furthermore, the mixture of artificial intelligence and automation is changing the business outlook and it is also projected to greatly influence the market. The implementing cost of Intelligent Automation is currently high as it is expected a lower down in coming years.

The report delivers all the market facts along with the market trends, correlating between the market forecast and market dynamics. In this report, the user can also get an in-depth analysis of the Intelligent Process Automation market on the basis of its type, application, solution, industry, organization size, deployment, and global regions. The report even covers the market dynamics including opportunities, trends, drivers, and restraint factors that are highly influencing the key market segments and its growth pattern.

Key players in the market are identified through review of secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial reports and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary interviews, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined company profile section by adding suggested producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews.

The List of Companies

Accenture

2. Blue Prism

3. Capgemini

4. Cognizant

5. CGI Inc.

6. Genpact

7. HCL Technologies Limited

8. IBM

9. KPMG

10. TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICE

The global Intelligent Process Automation market (IPA) is segmented on the basis of Component, Technology, Application and Vertical. Based on Component, the market is segmented as Solutions and Services. On the basis of Technology, the type the market is segmented into Natural Learning Process, Machine Learning Process, Neural Networks, Virtual Agents, Mini bots, Computer Vision and Others. On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into IT Operation, Business Process Automation, Application Management, Content Management, Security and others. On the basis of the market is segmented into Vertical the market is segmented into BFSI, Telecommunications and IT, Transport and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Ecommerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Intelligent Process Automation market (IPA) based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Intelligent Process Automation market (IPA) by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global Intelligent Process Automation market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis. The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

