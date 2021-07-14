Intent-Based Networking Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

The intent-based networking Market provides several benefits to the business, and IT and telecom industries such as increases business agility, the IBN improves the operational efficiencies of business and reduces the operational expenses (OpEx). The IBN has the ability of translation & validation that is it decodes the command given by the network administrator to the software to act accordingly. Additionally, IBN can perform automated implementation it deploys network resources to create the desired network state and enforce policies as per the command provided by the administrator. Thus, IBN works on the algorithm that is provided to it for making a reliable network. Similarly, IBN also provides continuous alignment of the network with the business objectives, reduced risk and better compliance and security.

Key players:

The prominent players in intent-based networking Market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Apstra Inc. (US), Veriflow Systems (US), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (China), Juniper Networks Inc (US), Cerium Networks (US), Pluribus Networks (US), Forward Networks Inc (US), Anuta Networks (US), Indeni Ltd. (US) and others.

Competitive Analysis

Intent-based networking (IBN) market is considered to grow with a rapid rate. In June 2018, Huawei Technology, launch its Industry-Oriented Intent-Driven Network (IDN) Solution for accelerating digital transformation of industry and to maximize the bussiness abilities.

Regional Analysis

The global market for Intent-Based Networking Market is estimated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of intent-based networking market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is considered to be the dominating region due to presence of various key player that are launching new solutions. Cisco Systems Inc., Apstra Inc., Juniper Networks Inc are some of the leading companies in the IBN market that are present in the North America. There has been increase in the data centers in the region due to increase in use of IoT devices that are required to share the information with other devices, thus to maintain the network connectivity IBN plays an import role. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to increasing investments by the key players in the region. The increasing number of mobile users and internet penetration in the region is also fueling the growth of IBN market, as various types of information is surfed and exchange among the devices. Also, to enhance the network connectivity infrastructure in the region is expected to boost the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to increasing investments by the key players in the region. Also, the increasing number of IoT devices in the region is also driving the IBN market, as strong network connectivity is required for information transfer. To enhance the network connectivity infrastructure in the region IBN will play a crucial role and this enables to grow the market in the region. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd is one of the key players that is leading the growth of market in the region.

Intended Audience

Mobile network operators

Enterprise data center professionals

Network solution providers

Telecommunication providers

Cloud service providers

Third-party network testing service providers

Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs)

IT suppliers

Consultancy and advisory firms

Regulatory agencies

Technology consultants

Government

